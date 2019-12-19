Over 1,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Glittery Mini Dress — Shop It Starting at $17

Image zoom

Pop the champagne! The search for the perfect New Year’s Eve dress is over. This year, we’re saying goodbye to super expensive sequin pieces that end up in the back of our closets come January 1. Instead, we’re picking up this affordable, flattering, and downright sexy mini dress from Amazon that starts at just $17.

Yes, certain styles and styles of the Zalalus Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress go for just $16.89 on Amazon — and none are more than $25. The party-ready style is made from a thick, stretchy material, which hugs your curves in all the right places, and it has a side zipper, a deep V-neck, and an asymmetrical hem that shows off a little bit more of your legs. Though the shot featured on Amazon is digitally enhanced, many readers shared gorgeous pics of themselves in their rave reviews.

With more than 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, shoppers clearly can’t get enough of this dress — so much so, they’re buying it in multiple colors. Along with glittering shades of black, gray, and navy, which we think are perfect for New Year’s Eve and beyond, there are several solid colors to choose from.

“I am OBSESSED with this dress!” one happy customer wrote. “It is hot hot HOT!!! It’s super comfortable and super flattering!”And another one added, “This dress is magic! Somehow it seems to fit every body type and look fabulous on everyone.”

Whether you’re ringing in 2020 on a club dance floor or at a house party with friends, the Zalalus Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress from Amazon is sure to turn heads — and who doesn’t want to start their new year off that way?

Buy It! Zalalus Spaghetti Strap Mini Dress, $16.89–$24.99; amazon.com