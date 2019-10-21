It’s Official: These Are the Coziest Coats, Jackets, and Vests on Amazon, According to Reviewers

Image zoom

If you don’t already have a cozy coat at the ready, now’s the time to get one — before the best options sell out.

With temperatures starting to drop, the most popular jackets, coats, and vests are already starting to go fast, including these best-sellers that made it onto Amazon’s Customers’ Most-Loved Fashion list. From stylish vests to super soft teddy bear jackets and even top-rated winter coats (we’re looking at you, ‘the Amazon coat’ that went viral last year), there’s outerwear for every climate and style. The best part — they’re all relatively inexpensive with most options coming in at under $60.

To make the list, each piece of outerwear had to earn at least a four-star rating and rack up hundreds, if not thousands, of praise-filled reviews to get the stamp of approval from the retailer itself (i.e. no low-quality, sketchy knockoffs here!).

Of course, a trendy teddy bear coat made the list. The celeb-loved style, which has been spotted on a slew of A-listers like Kate Hudson and Rita Ora, is one of the chicest ways to stay warm indoors and outdoors. And no surprise here — the influencer-loved ‘Amazon coat’ from Orolay also reigned supreme. The warm and comfy winter jacket has racked up an impressive 4,300 five-star reviews and continues to top Amazon’s charts. Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas is a fan, and now it comes in a new color — a bold red — for those who want something a little more fashion forward.

While every piece is likely to continue to rack up five-star reviews, we have a feeling these 10 are going to be the first to sell out. Browse the entire list of top-selling outerwear on Amazon or shop some of our favorites right here.

Image zoom

Buy It! Columbia Women’s Arcadia II Waterproof Jacket, $59.99 (orig. $90); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! PrettyGarden Women’s Faux Shearling Oversized Coat, $31.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $125.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Merokeety Women’s Slim Quilted Herringbone Puffer Vest, $35.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! ILoveSia Women’s Hooded Parka with Faux Fur, $59.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Beinia Valuker Women’s Down Coat with Faux Fur, $114.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Wantdo Women’s Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket, $79.89; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Columbia Women’s Benton Springs Full Zip Fleece Jacket, $34.97 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Lock and Love Women’s Hooded Faux Leather Jacket, $29.95–$59.95; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Carhartt Women’s Lined Sandstone Active Jacket, $99.99; amazon.com