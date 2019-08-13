Amazon Just Revealed Its Most Popular Swimsuits — And They’re All Under $33

Image zoom

Swimsuit shopping just got infinitely easier, and it’s all thanks to your fellow Amazon shoppers.

The retailer revealed its most “customer-loved” swimsuits of all time, and the curated assortment features everything from figure-flattering bikinis to one-piece styles that have each earned hundreds — if not thousands — of praise-filled, five-star reviews from real women. And here’s the best part: Every suit that made the list is under $33.

Whether you’re after a more conservative one-piece, protective rash guard, versatile tankini set, or fun bikini, the list features several options in each style with even more prints and colors to shop. And with design features like high-waisted bottoms, ruching, off-the-shoulder necklines, and other stylish details, you’re bound to find a piece that’s both flattering and unique.

Regular Amazon shoppers and Prime members will likely recognize some of the pieces like this universally-flattering ruched one-piece and Amazon’s best-selling bikini — though we have a feeling the $23 Zeraca bikini, which comes in 32 colors, and the on-trend leopard-print Cocoship halter swimsuit will also be best-sellers in no time.

With so many stylish options, the hardest part will be narrowing it down to just a few to add to cart; however, you can always buy an assortment and return a style or two with Amazon’s free, two-day Prime shipping. Shop the entire list on Amazon or browse the top-rated pieces below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Zeraca Women’s Side Strap Halter Racerback Bikini Bathing Suit, $22.55–$25.55; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Cocoship Retro 50s High Waist Bikini Set, $23.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Tempt Me Women’s One Piece High Neck Ruched Swimsuit, $16.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dokotoo Women’s Stripes Lined Up Double Up Tankini Top Set, $17.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! LookBookStore Women’s Crochet Lace Halter Swimsuit, $31.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Tempt Me Women’s Two Piece High-Waisted Off-Shoulder Ruffle Bikini Set, $15.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! B@prity Women’s One-Piece V-Neck Bathing Suit, $21.22–$29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Marinavida High Waisted Ruffled Two Piece Tankini Set, $17.99–$26.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Angerella Women’s High Waisted Bikini Set, $29.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Dixperfect Women’s Retro 80s High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit, $25.99; amazon.com