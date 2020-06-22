It's Official: These Are Amazon's 100+ Most Popular ‘Everyday Dresses’

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are over 50,000 women’s dresses available on Amazon, but there are only about 100 that have earned the impressive distinction of being the most coveted.

According to the retailer, these 100+ dresses have earned a spot on Amazon’s list of its customers’ most-loved “everyday dresses.” The assortment, which start at just $17, includes flowy maxi dresses, lightweight sundresses, comfy t-shirt dresses, and tons of other popular styles. And they’re all incredibly versatile, figure-flattering, and an overall great value, according to reviewers.

Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved Dresses:

To make the list, each dress had to receive at least an average four-star rating and rack up at least a thousand five-star reviews. While there are a few that could be worn to parties or special occasions, the majority are casual pieces that are perfect for wearing with your favorite sneakers, summery sandals, denim jacket, and other basics. Dozens are also marked down with either all or select colors on sale.

Among the many pieces on the list are Amazon’s two best-selling dresses overall. The first, Viishow’s short-sleeve maxi dress with pockets, costs just $29, comes in 26 colors and prints, and has earned over 5,000 five-star reviews. The second, Grecerelle’s short-sleeve split maxi dress, costs $27, also comes in dozens of hues, and has received over 4,000 perfect reviews.

The ranking also features several inclusive styles offered in petite and plus sizes, like Yidarton’s short-sleeve slit dress (pictured below), Nemidor’s cold-shoulder swing dress, and Longyuan’s sleeveless sundress with pockets. Given the wide array of shapes and design features offered — longer lengths, flowy empire-waist styles, and wrap dresses that you can tie to perfectly fit your middle — there’s something for everyone.

Buy It! Yidarton Short Sleeve Slit Dress, from $9.99; amazon.com

Casual clothes are more popular than ever and, as this list proves, there are tons of options that you can dress up or down, wear while hanging out at home or out and about, and — the best part — won’t cost you hundreds of dollars. Shop them all through the Customers’ Most-Loved shopping section on Amazon or browse an abbreviated and curated selection of the list right here.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Viishow’s Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets, from $19.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Grecerelle’s Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button-Up Split Maxi Dress, from $16.49; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Yidarton Short Sleeve Slit Dress, from $9.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! VintageClothing Boho Button Maxi Dress, from $38.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mitilly Polka Dot Sleeveless Midi Dress, from $19.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Molerani Loose T-Shirt Dress, from $20.91; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Sleeveless Swing T-Shirt Dress, from $16.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Boatneck Sleeveless Vintage Tea Dress, from $23.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Printed V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress, from $19.99; amazon.com