Amazon Website Crashes on Amazon Prime Day and Shoppers Are Not Happy

It’s the moment online shoppers have been waiting all year for – Amazon Prime Day! Customers have studied the best deals, had their credit cards in-hand and were ready to shop the day away until the unthinkable happened — Amazon’s website crashed an hour into the sale.

The fourth-annual shopping extravaganza kicked off on Monday at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) and is set to continue for 36 hours straight — if the website glitches are fixed.

According to shoppers, many are being routed back to the main page and others are getting an error page containing different images of dogs with the message, “Uh-oh, something went wrong on our end.”

Many Amazon shoppers have turned to Twitter to voice their frustrations. Many are upset Amazon is trying to distract them with photos of cute dogs, while others are frustrated by all the deals they’re missing out on.

Dear @amazon, While we love seeing cute dogs on your page, we'd much rather take advantage of #PrimeDay. After all, you did just RAISE membership fees 20% so the least you could do is have servers with the ability to handle high volume traffic. Signed,

Prime Members — Andrew Khan (@AKhan03) July 16, 2018

Build-a-Bear Workshop: We had the biggest promotion fail of 2018

Amazon Prime: Hold my beer#PrimeDay⁠ ⁠#PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/Ldp99pWLzW — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 16, 2018

But others are happy they used photos of dogs to soothe frustrated customers.

The only reason I’m okay with the fact that amazons server crashed on PRIME DAY is this pic.twitter.com/fEJeXqVRq9 — Mama Cass (@Cassbouchardd) July 16, 2018

So Amazon Prime day is already glitching, but at least I get to look at dogs when I refresh it #AmazonPrimeDay #DogsForDays pic.twitter.com/6YmXOaZgcn — Tiffani Tezak (@TiffaniTezak) July 16, 2018

And some managed to find the bright side of not being able to shop — saving a lot of money.

Maybe Amazon’s website crashing during their Prime Day sale is a sign from my bank account. — JGW (@jwilber05) July 16, 2018

already saving a ton of $ on amazon prime day since their site broke down — inf (@infraredinf) July 16, 2018

When the website is finally back up and running, be sure to check out all the amazing deals on beauty, fashion, kids, pets and more.