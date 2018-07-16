Amazon Website Crashes on Amazon Prime Day and Shoppers Are Not Happy

It’s the moment online shoppers have been waiting all year for – Amazon Prime Day! Customers have studied the best deals, had their credit cards in-hand and were ready to shop the day away until the unthinkable happened — Amazon’s website crashed an hour into the sale.
The fourth-annual shopping extravaganza kicked off on Monday at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) and is set to continue for 36 hours straight — if the website glitches are fixed.
According to shoppers, many are being routed back to the main page and others are getting an error page containing different images of dogs with the message, “Uh-oh, something went wrong on our end.”
Many Amazon shoppers have turned to Twitter to voice their frustrations. Many are upset Amazon is trying to distract them with photos of cute dogs, while others are frustrated by all the deals they’re missing out on.
But others are happy they used photos of dogs to soothe frustrated customers.
And some managed to find the bright side of not being able to shop — saving a lot of money.
When the website is finally back up and running, be sure to check out all the amazing deals on beauty, fashion, kids, pets and more.