This Cooling Wrap Top Is ‘Incredibly Flattering' — and Only Costs $16

With the official start of summer only days away, shoppers have been looking for more short-sleeved and lightweight shirts to match the warmer weather. As a result, retailers like Amazon are filled with airy tops that can be easily paired with shorts, skirts, and other warm weather staples. And one of Amazon’s best-sellers is Vetior’s Deep V-Neck Wrap Crop Top, which currently enjoys an overall 4.3-star rating from more than 2,200 reviews.

With a deep V-neck as well as a ruched wrap design, the top is “perfect for keeping cool” against the heat, according to reviewers. Vetior’s top comes in 16 colors, but its low price (only $16) is easy on the wallet if you can’t settle on which to pick.

Buy It! Vetior Women's Deep V-Neck Wrap Crop Top in Navy Blue, $15.99; amazon.com

Made with a breathable and stretchy material, the top is perfect for a light jog around the park or a calming yoga session. A reviewer, who bought Vetior’s top for “barrework and general exercise,” found it to be comfortable for workouts. “[I] wanted something besides tank tops that let the body breathe,” said the shopper. “The drape in front accomplishes that flow of air.”

Others called it a “perfectly adorable crop top.” One reviewer said, “The fabric has a great weight and feel to it, and the fit is incredibly flattering... I wore the wine color immediately and received more compliments than I have ever received on a solid colored top! It hugs your curves without exposing your flaws, and the soft ruching effect is flattering and comfortable.”

Colorways like light gray and wine are already running low on certain sizes, so don’t wait on your chance to try Vetior’s popular crop top. Take a look at some options below, and shop now at Amazon.

Buy It! Vetior Women's Deep V-Neck Wrap Crop Top in Camel, $15.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Vetior Women's Deep V-Neck Wrap Crop Top in Bordeaux, $15.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Vetior Women's Deep V-Neck Wrap Crop Top in Light Gray, $15.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Vetior Women's Deep V-Neck Wrap Crop Top in Army Green, $15.99; amazon.com