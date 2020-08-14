Amazon Just Shared Its Trendiest Tie-Dye Essentials, Including Comfy Face Masks and Cute Loungewear

Whether you’re just catching up to the tie-dye madness or you’re continuing to add to your growing collection of colorful apparel, Amazon has some recommendations for you. The retailer recently rounded up some of its favorite tie-dye picks on Instagram, ranging from cloth face masks to loungewear.
In case you missed it, tie-dye face masks are starting to pop up everywhere — even celebs like Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted wearing the look (you can shop J.Lo’s exact mask for $20). While you can certainly make your own, Amazon highlighted these tie-dyed masks from Quality Durables if you’d rather purchase them pre-made.
The masks come as a pack of four in a variety of colors and are available in both adult and kids’ sizes. Shoppers say they’re well-made, soft, and very comfortable.
Buy It! Quality Durables Adults and Kids Face Coverings, 4 Pack, $18; amazon.com
Amazon also included some cozy loungewear in its picks, like this lightweight long-sleeved pajama set that comes in seven colors. Shoppers say the soft material is perfect for summer and love that jogger-styled bottoms are high-waisted to make the overall look “adorable.”
Buy It! Prinbara Tie-Dye Printed Long Pajamas Set, $27.99–$31.99; amazon.com ; Queadura Two-Piece Tie-Dye Pajama Set, $24.99; amazon.com
The tie-dye essentials list wouldn’t be complete without swimwear, and the retailer highlighted this popular bandeau bikini that has over 750 positive reviews. Including three tie-dye designs, the Ruuhee swimsuit comes in a total of 30 prints and is available in sizes small to extra large. Customers say they “can’t stop wearing it” because it’s so comfy and flattering.
Buy It! Ruuhee High Cut Bandeau Bikini Set, $23.99–$27.99; amazon.com ; SweatyRocks Twist Front Tie Dye Crop Top T-Shirt, $10.99–$16.99; amazon.com
We’re sure you’ll find something to love on Amazon’s tie-dye essentials list . You can also check out more tie-dye apparel on Amazon here .
