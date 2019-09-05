Influencer Melina Karl Launched an Under-$60 Amazon Fashion Line — but You Only Have 30 Hours to Shop It

Image zoom macartaconsulting/Instagram

It’s official: Amazon’s newest influencer collaboration for its label, The Drop, is officially here, and the countdown is on to snag your favorites before they’re gone.

The latest capsule collection from Amazon launched this morning and, if recent history is any indication, it’s going to move fast. The new drop, which was designed by German-based fashion blogger Milena Karl of Melina Le Secret, is only available to shop on the retailer for the next 30 hours (or until it sells out).

The 14-piece limited edition, capsule collection will feature blouses, crop tops, dresses, skirts, and a slew of sharp blazers. “Strong but not too serious! I love this collection ‘cause it‘s totally me and I can wear it at a meeting and on a date,” Melina told Instagram followers.

Whether you copy exact looks from her feed or mix and match pieces with items you already own, the assortment can be worn so many ways. And if you want to style the pieces like Milena, she recommends sizing up to get that boxier, oversized look.

Buy It! MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Ivory Oversized Blazer, $59.90; amazon.com, MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Black Strappy Slip Mini Dress, $44.90; amazon.com

The new collaboration comes after Amazon’s recent launch of its Staples by the Drop line. International influencers Charlotte Bridgeman of Winston & Willow and Charlotte Groeneveld of The Fashion Guitar also recently dropped fashion lines on the retailer, while Leonie Hanne and Emi Suzuki are slated to design collections next.

Buy It! MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Lemon Yellow Oversized Blazer, $59.90; amazon.com, MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Lemon Yellow High Rise Mini Skirt, $39.90; amazon.com

If you see something you like, be sure to add it to your cart before the 30-hour shopping event ends. Browse the entire collection on Amazon or shop it by category right here — and read on for more info about The Drop.

MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Dresses

Women’s Black Deep V Slip Mini Dress, $44.90; amazon.com

Women’s Peach Beige Puff Sleeve Flared Mini Dress, $44.90; amazon.com

MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Tops

Women’s Ivory Oversized Double Breasted Blazer, $59.90; amazon.com

Women’s Lemon Yellow Oversized Single Breasted Blazer, $59.90; amazon.com

Women’s Black Oversized Single Breasted Blazer, $59.90; amazon.com

Women’s Peach Beige Oversized Single Breasted Blazer, $59.90; amazon.com

Women’s Black Long Sleeve Wrap Tie Blazer, $44.90; amazon.com

Women’s Black Mock Neck Rib Crop Top, $29.90; amazon.com

Women’s White Fitted Contrast Stitch Crop Top Tank, $19.90; amazon.com

Women’s Black Fitted Contrast Stitch Crop Top Tank, $19.90; amazon.com

Women’s White Balloon Sleeve Button Down Tie Top, $44.90; amazon.com

MelinaLeSecret x The Drop Bottoms

Lemon Yellow High Rise Mini Skirt, $39.90; amazon.com

Women’s Black High Rise Pocket Short, $39.90; amazon.com

Women’s Peach Beige High Rise Pocket Short, $39.90; amazon.com

What is The Drop?

The Drop is an Amazon-exclusive line that launches new collections designed by global influencers every few weeks. New collaborations drop with little notice and are only available to shop for 30 hours (once they’re over, they’re gone for good), making the fast fashion event one to keep on your radar. It’s the easiest way to shop clothing worn by your favorite fashion bloggers on Instagram, and since each item is made on demand once orders are placed, fabric and materials are never wasted.

How can I be the first to shop?

Ensure that you never miss a new collection by signing up to get text alerts. Launches are always a surprise and happen every few weeks, which makes this the best way to stay in the know — and it’s super easy to shop everything from your phone.

Can I shop once the collection ends?

You have just 30 hours to shop each new collection once it drops, but once the shopping window closes, you can still get your fashion fix with Amazon’s Staples by The Drop. The collection of versatile, fashion-forward basics is designed to be mixed and matched with everything in your closet and features everything from denim, leggings, and t-shirts to trendy bike shorts, belt bags, and mule heels. The best part — Everything is under $100.

Do I have to be a Prime member?

Anyone can shop The Drop, however only Prime members will get free shipping on all items. If you’re not one already, you can score complimentary shipping (including free, two-day shipping on most items) and tons of other perks by signing up for a free 30-day trial, which takes just a few seconds.