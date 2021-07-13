These Little Black Dresses Are Only Available for 30 Hours Before They Disappear for Good on Amazon

As one of the most customizable dresses in the collection, this black faux-wrap midi dress has adjustable straps and an adjustable tie on the back. It has a deep V neckline with ruching on the front and is fitted through the torso before flaring out at the waist. You can pair this dress with flat sandals and a tote bag for a casual daytime look or dress it up with heels and statement jewelry for an evening out.