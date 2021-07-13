These Little Black Dresses Are Only Available for 30 Hours Before They Disappear for Good on Amazon
When it comes to wardrobe staples, it doesn't get more versatile than a classic little black dress. Whether you're enjoying brunch with friends, heading to the office, or going to a formal event, an LBD always has your back. And for the next 30 hours only, you can shop a collection of summer-ready black dresses and classic collared shirts on Amazon from The Drop's latest influencer collaboration.
Tennille Murphy, a celebrity flight attendant and influencer behind the Instagram account @thetennillelife_ and the blog The Tenille Life, designed this collection of "timeless yet modern pieces that can be easily accessorized and worn for any occasion," she said in a press release. She added that "each piece is designed with a wow factor to make you feel confident and sexy." Plus, they're flight attendant-approved for easy packing and traveling.
Keep scrolling to check out all the summery LBDs and elevated tops available in sizes XXS through 3X from this limited edition collection.
Shop Summer Fashion from The Drop x Tennille Murphy
- Black Halter Tie Midi Dress, $49.90
- Black Faux Wrap Midi Dress, $54.90
- Black Wrap Midi Dress, $54.90
- Black Tie-Back Maxi Dress, $59.90
- White Tie-Back Maxi Dress, $59.90
- Black Wrap Top, $44.90
- White Wrap Top, $44.90
As one of the most customizable dresses in the collection, this black faux-wrap midi dress has adjustable straps and an adjustable tie on the back. It has a deep V neckline with ruching on the front and is fitted through the torso before flaring out at the waist. You can pair this dress with flat sandals and a tote bag for a casual daytime look or dress it up with heels and statement jewelry for an evening out.
Buy It! The Drop Women's Black Faux Wrap Midi Dress by @thetennillelife_, $54.90; amazon.com
If you prefer the look of longer dresses, check out this tie-back maxi dress. Available in both black and white, the dress has a V neckline with diagonal stitching under the bust and spaghetti straps that tie in the back. It also has a sexy cutout and elasticized waist on the back, and it's fully lined, so you don't have to worry about your underwear showing through.
Buy It! The Drop Women's Black Tie-Back Maxi Dress by @thetennillelife_, $59.90; amazon.com
In addition to the various dress styles in this collection, you'll also find this collared long-sleeve wrap top with ruched side details that's available in black and white. It has a V neckline, buttoned cuffs, and a fabric tie that you can secure in either the front or back, depending on the full outfit you choose. You can wear the top professionally with a pair of high-waisted trousers or go for a more casual look with a bright-colored midi skirt or a pair of jeans.
Buy It! The Drop Women's White Wrap Top by @thetennillelife_, $44.90; amazon.com
These pieces will disappear for good in 30 hours, so make sure to purchase your favorites before time runs out. Check out the entire new collection from The Drop and Tennille Murphy here.
