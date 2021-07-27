Amazon Just Launched a Collection of Season-Transitioning Fashion — but It's Only Available for 30 Hours

Chocolate Brown Cropped One Shoulder Top

This one-shoulder crop top is right on trend for summer and super easy to pair with pants, shorts, and skirts that are already in your closet. It's made from a medium-weight blend of polyester and spandex that's intended to fit close to your body and has a fabric tie around the waist for added flair. Since it comes in a chocolate brown, you can continue wearing it into fall — just add a jacket over.

Buy It! The Drop Chocolate Brown Cropped One Shoulder Top by @somewherelately, $34.90; amazon.com