Amazon Just Launched a Collection of Season-Transitioning Fashion — but It's Only Available for 30 Hours

Shop tops, pants, and dresses for under $60
By Eden Lichterman
July 27, 2021 12:20 PM
We've reached the final week of July, which means August is right around the corner, and fall will be here before we know it. So instead of investing in clothes that you can only wear for the next couple of weeks (and then not again for another year), start shopping for pieces you can still wear next season. The design duo behind the blog and Instagram account @somewherelately collaborated with Amazon's The Drop to create a collection of season-transitioning fashion, and in typical Drop style, it's only available to shop for the next 30 hours.

Shop Summer and Fall Clothes from @somewherelately x The Drop

All of the pieces in this collection are available in neutral brown and beige tones, so you can wear them now and well into the fall. You'll find flowy blouses, front-slit pants, and even a printed midi dress, all for under $60. Keep scrolling through to check out all five pieces from the collection before they disappear tomorrow, July 28 at 6 p.m. ET.

Chocolate Brown Cropped One Shoulder Top

This one-shoulder crop top is right on trend for summer and super easy to pair with pants, shorts, and skirts that are already in your closet. It's made from a medium-weight blend of polyester and spandex that's intended to fit close to your body and has a fabric tie around the waist for added flair. Since it comes in a chocolate brown, you can continue wearing it into fall — just add a jacket over.

Ginger Dot Print Cropped Tiered Top

One of the most versatile pieces in the collection, this polka dot-printed top has removable straps, so you can either wear it as a tank top or a tube top. The outer layer is made from viscose and rayon, and the shirt is completely lined with polyester. It also has elastic around the top edge and two tiers of fabric. "We love the movement of this tank top," @somewherelately wrote. 

Chocolate Brown Pull-On Pant

If you're not ready for pants with buttons and zippers, these pants with an elastic waist are a great alternative. They have seams down the front of the legs, slits on the hem, and side pockets, so they look like trousers but don't have the burden of a rigid waistband. The pants are made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex. You can wear them now with a tank top or blouse and style them in the fall with a sweater or long-sleeve button-down.

Chocolate Brown Shirt Jacket

Unlike your typical stiff shirt jacket, this chocolate brown style is made from the same soft and stretchy polyester as the pants and one-shoulder crop top above. It has an oversized fit with drop shoulders, pleated sleeves, a front pocket, and buttoned cuffs. "We love this shirt jacket paired with the pants from our collection, but it would also look great with jeans or bike shorts," @somewherelately wrote. "This will be a great piece to transition to fall with."

Ginger Dot Print Cutout Midi Dress

This polka dot midi dress with side cutouts is a staple piece that you can wear for "brunch, happy hour, showers...the list goes on," @somwherelately wrote. It's made from a lightweight mix of rayon and viscose, and it's fully lined. The dress has an elastic waistband, a square neckline, adjustable straps, and a tier in the skirt. Once temperatures start to drop, you can layer a jacket over the dress or a turtleneck under it to get more wear out of it.

