Missed a Collection from Amazon's The Drop? You Can Now Shop Previous Styles for a Limited Time

Another versatile shirt option, this silky sapphire blue short-sleeve top is an elevated alternative to your basic tees. It's made from satin fabric that one reviewer calls "thick and luxurious," has balloon sleeves with functional buttons on the cuffs, and has a button closure with a keyhole on the back. It's designed to fit loosely, but you can also tuck it in for a more tailored look. The top is currently available in sizes XXS through XXL.