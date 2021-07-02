Missed a Collection from Amazon's The Drop? You Can Now Shop Previous Styles for a Limited Time
Every few weeks, Amazon's in-house label The Drop partners with a popular influencer to create a limited edition fashion collection. The catch is that you can usually only shop each collaboration for 30 hours — until now. The Drop launched a secret section of pieces from previous collections in limited sizes, and we found the 10 best options with the most stock.
From flowing blouses to breezy sundresses to an office-ready blazer, our picks span a wide range of styles and occasions. Keep scrolling through to check out top-rated styles from previous The Drop collections that are back for a limited time.
Shop Previous Styles from The Drop
- Whisper White Shoulder-Tie V-Neck Tank Top by @cellajaneblog, $44.90
- Animal Print Smocked Crop Top by @fashion_jackson, $44.90
- Emerald Animal Print V-Neck Button-Down Shirt by @graceatwood, $44.90
- Praline Gathered-Waist Mini Shirt Dress by @cellajaneblog, $49.90
- Emerald Crossover-Front Dress by @graceatwood, $49.90
- Sapphire Blue Puff Sleeve Top by @balamoda, $49.90
- Bright White Strappy Midi Dress by @caralynmirand, $54.90
- Pink Nectar Cross-Front Belted Midi Dress by @caralynmirand, $54.90
- Ivory Floral Print Ruffle Tie-Neck Dress by @graceatwood, $59.90
- Black Single-Breasted Blazer by @paolaalberdi, $59.90
Starting with an everyday summer top, this white tank top with ties on the shoulders puts an unexpected twist on a wardrobe staple. It has a V-neckline in both the front and the back, and it's made from soft, medium-weight rayon. You can wear it casually with a pair of cutoff jean shorts and sneakers, or dress it up with a mini skirt and heeled sandals. Right now, the top is available in sizes XXS through 3X.
Buy It! The Drop Whisper White Shoulder-Tie V-Neck Tank Top by @cellajaneblog, $44.90; amazon.com
Another versatile shirt option, this silky sapphire blue short-sleeve top is an elevated alternative to your basic tees. It's made from satin fabric that one reviewer calls "thick and luxurious," has balloon sleeves with functional buttons on the cuffs, and has a button closure with a keyhole on the back. It's designed to fit loosely, but you can also tuck it in for a more tailored look. The top is currently available in sizes XXS through XXL.
Buy It! The Drop Sapphire Blue Puff Sleeve Top by @balamoda, $49.90; amazon.com
Moving on to dresses, you can wear this beige gathered-waist mini shirtdress for both work and play. The collared dress is made from a lightweight viscose fabric, and it has short balloon sleeves, functional buttons down the front, two patch pockets, and an adjustable drawstring around the waist. You can choose from sizes XXS through 2X.
Buy It! The Drop Praline Gathered-Waist Mini Shirt Dress by @cellajaneblog, $49.90; amazon.com
Finishing off with a fun and flirty summer dress, this pink cross-front sleeveless midi is perfect for any weddings or events you have coming up. It has a V-neckline in both the front and the back with a snap closure at the bust, an elastic waistband with a detachable fabric belt, and a ruffled hemline. Plus, the dress is fully lined. It's currently available in sizes XXS through S and XL through XXL.
Buy It! The Drop Pink Nectar Cross-Front Belted Midi Dress by @caralynmirand, $54.90; amazon.com
Before these limited count styles start to sell out, be sure to add your favorites to your cart, and shop all the available previous styles from The Drop here.
