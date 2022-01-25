Amazon Just Dropped Its First Spring Fashion Collection of the Year — but Only for 30 Hours
Believe it or not, spring fashion is already making its debut. Before we know it, the coldest months of the year will be behind us, and florals and flowy dresses will be at the front of our closets once again. To get you excited for what's to come, Amazon's in-house brand The Drop released its first spring collection of the season — but it's only available for the next 30 hours.
This is the fourth collection that fashion blogger Amy Jackson, of the Instagram account @fashion_jackson, has designed with The Drop. "In my latest The Drop collection, I welcome the new season with perfect transitional pieces to help you ease into springtime," she wrote in a press release. "Think easy midi dresses, blush-colored sets, and all the olive green! Every piece can be worn casually or for date night." Plus, they're all available in sizes XXS through 3X and cost less than $60.
You have until tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET to shop the pieces, below, before they disappear for good:
- Praline Mock-Neck Knit Fleece Top, $39.90
- Praline Knit Jogger, $44.90
- Military Olive Ruffle-Neck Blouse, $44.90
- Military Olive Knit Cropped Shacket, $49.90
- Black Tiered Midi Dress, $59.90
An easy way to start transitioning your wardrobe for spring is with a mid-weight sweat set in a pastel color. That's why Jackson created the mock-neck fleece pullover and knit joggers in blush, which she called a "springtime neutral." The top has elastic cuffs, raglan sleeves, and two button closures on the back, while the pants have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, and elastic cuffs around the ankles. You can opt to wear these pieces together as a matching set or separately with other loungewear staples in your wardrobe.
If you could use a new versatile top to dress up or down, check out the Military Olive Ruffle-Neck Blouse. It has a square neckline with ruffle details, slight puff sleeves, elastic cuffs, and a flowing hemline. According to Jackson, it's "the perfect feminine blouse in the perfect shade of olive green that looks great against blue, black, or white jeans."
Another olive green option, the Military Knit Cropped Shacket is "an ideal transition piece," Jackson said. Made from a mid-weight knit material, it has two breast pockets, functional buttons down the front, and drop shoulders. "The broken-in vibes of the sweatshirt fabric will keep you stylish and cozy," she added.
Finishing off with the ultimate spring dress, the Black Tiered Midi will probably become one of the most-worn pieces in your closet. The flowy V-neck dress has three-quarter-length sleeves with elasticated cuffs, plus convenient side pockets. Jackson recommends wearing it with "a pair of sneakers, comfy slides for a vacation or patio lunch, or even heels for a springtime date night."
Regardless of your style, these pieces would make a great foundation for any spring wardrobe. Just be sure to shop the new collection from The Drop now before it disappears in 30 hours.
