Amazon Launched a Line of Size-Inclusive Fashion Staples That Are Right on Trend for Summer — All Under $60
A couple months ago, Amazon dropped its list of the biggest summer 2021 fashion trends, including neutral hues, bold colors, and tropical prints. If you don't have any pieces that fall into these categories yet, you're in luck — Amazon's The Drop collaborated with influencer Caralyn Mirand to create a size-inclusive line of fashion-forward summer staples.
The collection includes versatile flowy dresses, flattering jumpsuits, and stylish moto jackets, all available in sizes ranging from XXS through 3X. You can dress the pieces up for an evening out or wear them casually for brunch with friends or a day at the beach. Keep scrolling to check out all six pieces from Caralyn Mirand's staples collection with The Drop.
Shop Summer Fashion Staples from Caralyn Mirand x The Drop
Whether you're heading into the office again, enjoying a night out on the town, or running weekend errands, this tiered mini dress is a quick and easy way to look and feel put together. It has bubble sleeves with elasticized wrists, a V neckline, a subtle ruffle detail around the neck, two tiers sewn into the fabric, and side pockets. You can channel summer's neutral trend with the olive green option, or hop on the tropical print bandwagon with the navy floral pattern.
"Besides my wedding dress, this is literally the best dress I have ever owned," one reviewer wrote. "The fabric is so perfectly breathable and equally soft and structured. The fit is beyond perfect, equal parts fitted where needed (bust) and flowy."
Buy It! The Drop @caralynmirand Navy Floral Print Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
If you could use a lightweight jacket to keep you warm on cool summer nights, consider this cotton moto jacket. Available in two earthy tones — olive green and navy — it has an oversized collar, an asymmetrical zipper, and convenient side pockets. Plus, the jacket is currently a number one new release on Amazon in the coats, jackets, and vests category.
"The fit on this jacket is amazing," a shopper said. "Trim and tailored through the shoulders, but shaped so you have a little 'wiggle room' in the waist. Looks fantastic."
Buy It! The Drop @caralynmirand Olive Long Sleeve Knit Moto Jacket, $49.90; amazon.com
Finishing off with the ultimate summertime staple, this sleeveless wrap jumpsuit also comes in olive green and navy. It has a V neckline with a hook-and-eye closure, an elastic waist with a removable fabric belt, and wide-leg pants that drop off around the ankle. You can easily dress this versatile piece up or down, and all you have to think about are your shoes and accessories.
"Caralyn knows how clothes should fit a woman," a reviewer shared. "The tie waist hits at the perfect spot, the wrap V-neck in front and back is so flattering, and [it's a] great length for a tall gal like me. Also, the material is thicker than expected, hiding imperfections."
Buy It! The Drop @caralynmirand Navy Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit, $59.90; amazon.com
With these clothes in your wardrobe, you'll be ready for whatever comes your way this summer. Shop The Drop's entire selection of fashion staples here.
