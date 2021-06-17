12 Swimwear Deals Only Prime Members Can Shop Before Amazon's Big Sale Event
Amazon Prime Day officially begins on June 21, but the site is already full of exclusive early deals for Prime members. Noteworthy discounts are available in categories across the board, and swimwear is no exception. The Just for Prime landing page contains markdowns on dozens of top-rated bathing suits, cover-ups, and more.
If you're not already an Amazon Prime member, you'll need to sign up for a free 30-day trial to access these pre-Prime Day swimwear deals. Once you're in, an updated members-only price will appear on eligible items. To secure the discounts, simply add to cart - and in classic Prime fashion, you'll even receive complimentary shipping.
Below, we've rounded up 12 of the best swimwear deals available exclusively to Prime members. The list includes everything from customer-loved bikinis to maternity swimsuits, and prices start at just $12 for this versatile crocheted cover-up.
12 Prime Member-Exclusive Swimwear Deals:
- SheIn Women's 3-Piece Mesh Cover-Up Triangle Bikini Set, $17.59 with Prime membership (orig. $21.99)
- Jusfitsu Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $21.24 with Prime membership (orig. $26.99-$29.99)
- Avidlove Tummy Control Crochet Bikini Set, $25.19 with Prime membership (orig. $27.99)
- Momo Maternity UPF 50 One-Piece Swim Dress, $19.99 with Prime membership (orig. $24.99)
- Echoine Casual Summer Beach Dress, $12.49 with Prime membership (orig. $24.99)
- Upopby Criss Cross Backless V-Neck Bathing Suit, $16.19 with Prime membership (orig. $26.99)
- SwimZip UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Scallop Neck Zipper Rash Guard, $38.99 with Prime membership (orig. $64.99)
- Nsnswa Off-White Summer Swimsuit Cover-Up, $12.53 with Prime membership (orig. $18.99)
- Deerose Board Shorts in Floral Light Blue, $12.59 with Prime membership (orig. $13.99-$15.99)
- Scskc Ruffled Top with Bikini Bottom in White Leaves, $23.39 with Prime membership (orig. $25.99)
- Sovoyontee 3-Piece Bikini Set with Skirt Cover-Up, $25.19 with Prime membership (orig. $27.99)
- Fuphine Maxi Dress Cover-Up with Waist Belt, $18.89-$20.69 with Prime membership (orig. $20.99-$22.99)
If you're in the market for a two-piece, consider the Avidlove Tummy Control Crochet Bikini Set, which pairs a printed ruffle top with ruched high-waisted bottoms. In the one-piece department, shoppers recommend the Jusfitsu Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, a scoop-neck option with supportive padding and a plunging back design. Reviewers say it "fits perfectly," and one added that "the ruffle in the front hides a little belly, while the low back and legs make the suit look very modern." Prime members grab it for just $21 right now.
Other swim-related markdowns include more than $20 off the SwimZip UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Scallop Neck Zipper Rash Guard, plus discounts on trendy bikini and skirt sets. Even the Deerose Board Shorts, Amazon's number-one new release in the women's board shorts category, are on sale in their blue floral colorway.
We'd recommend ordering your favorite Prime member swimwear deals ahead of next week's sale event, when products are bound to fly off virtual shelves. Keep scrolling to check out our top picks, along with more members-only early Prime Day sales.
