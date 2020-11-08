Amazon’s Sweater Line Is Back with Irresistibly Cozy Knits That Start at $13

Sweater weather is officially here!
Amazon’s Cable Stitch sweater line dropped dozens of new cardigans, pullovers, turtlenecks, and more in time for the arrival of cooler weather, and styles start at just $13. The brand’s fall lineup also includes comfy knit face masks and a Cozy Collection that’s fabricated with super soft yarn and destined to be a huge hit with Amazon reviewers. And here’s the best part — you don’t have to wait for a sale to roll around. Everything from the new drop is $80 or less.
Despite the under-$80 price point, Amazon reviewers find the collection to be high-quality and impressive. “This was a win,” one reviewer wrote about the line’s top-rated contrast sleeve sweater. “Well made and received several compliments — would definitely buy from this brand again!”
With plenty of people working, learning, and spending most of their time at home, casual clothes have been all the rage, and we have a feeling this line will move fast. Unlike some other trendy pieces, like tie-dye sweats, these sweaters are comfy enough for lounging but also polished enough to wear on Zoom calls.
Cable Stitch’s long, open-front cardigan one of the most versatile pieces, is perfect for layering over a pretty dress, wearing with a casual t-shirt and leggings, or even pairing with your pajamas, proving a great knit will be just the thing you’ll reach for every day this fall and winter.
The line’s reusable and adjustable face coverings are another piece you’ll use all the time. Just like your favorite sweater, these knitted face masks are soft and stretchy. They even feature two layers and a filter pocket for extra protection, and they come in colors that complement the line, so you can create a matching look.
Start your sweater restock by shopping our curated list below, or check out the complete line through Amazon’s Cable Stitch store. Everything is Prime-eligible, ensuring you’ll be able to enjoy your closet’s coziest piece yet in no time.
