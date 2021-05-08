Everything an Amazon Fashion Expert Is Adding to Her Cart for the Summer — All Under $50
Call us psychic, but we have a feeling you’re probably thinking about what to add to your wardrobe as the weather warms up. Summer is just over a month away, after all. (Not that we’re counting.) Whether you’re inspired by TikTok trends or what your favorite celebs are wearing, Amazon is easily the go-to spot for finding affordable summer styles.
While the site often offers insight on what shoppers are buying, we turned to Katie Sands, a style blogger and host for Amazon Live, to let us know her top picks this season. The fashion expert predicted the “it” dress for the summer and shared tons of accessories that would work with any wardrobe. (Hello, cute fringe earrings!) The best part? All her recommendations are all under $50.
Here are the 10 summer styles Katie Sands is adding to her Amazon cart this summer:
- Fauoi Store Fringe Drop Earrings, $6.89 (orig. $12.99)
- Feisedy Cat Eye Sunglasses, $11.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Camoland Sun Visor, $12.74 (orig. $18.99)
- Lanzom Wide Brim Sun Hat, $21.99
- Moss Rose Beach Cover Up, $22.99
- Fancyinn Bell Sleeve Dress with Pockets, $23.90–$38.99
- Fancyinn V Neck Two Piece Outfit, $24.99–$38.99
- Cotton Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up, $25.99
- The Drop Sasha Vintage Cutoff Denim Shorts, $39.90
- The Drop V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90
The “It” Dress of the Season
This ruffled mini dress is a favorite among over 2,600 shoppers, and it also has Sands’ stamp of approval. “This babydoll dress is all the rage and one of the customer’s most loved items,” she tells PEOPLE. “I love how it can be dressed up or down depending on what shoe you pair with it.” It comes in 34 colors and styles, including a short-sleeve version, and is available in sizes XS to XL.
Buy It! Fancyinn Bell Sleeve Dress with Pockets, $23.90–$38.99; amazon.com
Sheer Cardigan
Sands says this lightweight beach cover up is “the perfect piece to wear all summer long. Pair it with a bodysuit and denim shorts or rocking a bikini to the beach.” The Moss Ross wrap comes in 23 pretty color combinations that feature various floral and paisley prints. Shoppers say it’s roomy but flattering, and that the “the pattern is pretty without being loud.”
Buy It! Moss Rose Beach Cover Up, $22.99; amazon.com
Fedora
This sun hat comes in 35 different styles, including fun colors like pink and options that have a ribbon or belt wrapped around the top. The Lanzom hat is an Amazon customer-favorite, with over 10,800 five-star reviews. “There is no need to spend [money] on any designer hats when this one will look good with any head shape or size,” Sands says.
Buy It! Lanzom Wide Brim Sun Hat, $21.99; amazon.com
Matching Set
Sands loves this “under-$40 matching set that you can rock from day to night,” and says it’s the perfect thing to pack for “a quick summer vacation.” Hundreds of Amazon shoppers agree that it’s great for vacations, cruises, barbeques, or just going out to dinner. One customer wrote, “It’s pretty flattering in that you can see just a tad bit of belly but not enough to be self-conscious. As a mother of two I feel pretty comfortable in this and like the flirty appeal.”
Buy It! Fancyinn V Neck Two Piece Outfit, $24.99–$38.99; amazon.com
Fringe Earrings
Sands says these fringe earrings are “this season's hottest accessory.” The “light as a feather” earrings from Fauoi come in several different colors and styles, and Sands guarantees that they’ll “add an instant layer of fun to every look.”
Buy It! Fauoi Store Fringe Drop Earrings, $6.89 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com
Silky Slip
This is the “must-have silky slip of the summer,” according to Sands. She loves the way you can dress it up or down, whether you’re wearing it “to work with a blazer and flats,” or “out on the town with a cropped leather jacket and slinky shoes.” It comes in 11 colors, like olive, cobalt, and brown, and goes up to size 3XL.
Buy It! The Drop V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
White Coverup
Sands calls this “the-never-goes-out-of-style white eyelet coverup.” Made out of 100 percent cotton, the button-down coverup is sheer and has delicate crochet detailing. Sands says you can “match this coverup with everything in your closet and instantly up your style strategy.”
Buy It! Cotton Lace Bathing Suit Cover Up, $25.99; amazon.com
Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Sands says these Feisedy sunglasses are “the perfect mix of all our favorite sunglasses” thanks to the combo of “the mini frame, the cat-eye, and of course the ‘50s-styled white shades.” Shoppers say they’re cute and get “compliments constantly” when wearing them. You can also get them in black, pink, and tortoise shell.
Buy It! Feisedy Cat Eye Sunglasses, $11.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
White Denim Shorts
Made out of 99 percent cotton, these shorts have “just enough stretch to feel comfortable all day, with the look of a non-stretch vintage high-waisted short.” Shoppers say they’re a more affordable alternative to brands like Agolde Parker, and that they’re great for hot weather.
Buy It! The Drop Sasha Vintage Cutoff Denim Shorts, $39.90; amazon.com
Sun Visor
“Bring back the ‘80s with this vintage-inspired tennis visor,” Sands says. “Love a way to protect your face without covering up your hair.” Made out of 100 percent cotton and anti-UV materials, the visor has a 5.5-inch brim, and has a liner to prevent sweating. Over 3,300 shoppers love it too, saying it “not only looks cute but is comfortable to boot.”
Buy It! Camoland Sun Visor, $12.74 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com