Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each
Amazon's fashion section is filled with endless pages of clothes, shoes, and accessories for everything from casual days at home to formal events. Since it can feel overwhelming to sort through all those options, Amazon broke up its wide selection of products into four summer style categories: casual, cool, boho, and sporty.
Whether you're looking for an everyday tee, a trendy slip dress, a patterned skirt, or even a pair of sneakers, you'll find it in one of those storefronts. Below, we rounded up the 10 best summer clothing, shoe, and accessory options for each of the style categories.
Shop Casual Fashion on Amazon
- Goodthreads Linen Modal V-Neck Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $20.90
- Supersun Tie-Dye Two-Piece T-Shirt and Shorts Set, $26.97
- Levi’s Mid-Length Denim Shorts, $29.99
- The Drop Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt, $44.90
- The Drop Lizzy Cropped Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans, $49.90
- Reebok Club C 85 Vintage Sneakers, $69.95 (orig. $75)
- Funkymonkey Double Buckle Adjustable Flat Sandals, $17.99
- Kuguaok Retro Rectangle Sunglasses Two-Pack, $13.99
- The Hat Depot Washed Cotton Baseball Cap, $10.99
- Dreubea Faux-Leather Tote Bag, $13.69 (orig. $30.99)
Shop Cool Fashion on Amazon
- The Drop Astrid Twist Front Stretch Jersey T-Shirt, $24.90
- Schhjzpj High-Waisted Faux-Leather Shorts, $26.99
- Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress, $29.90
- The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Pull-On Shorts, $39.90
- Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $55.80
- The Drop Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal, $49.90
- Vince Camuto Chavelle Platform Slide Sandal, $58.42 (orig. $99)
- Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings, $12.95
- Turandoss 14K Gold Plated Choker Necklace, $10.19 (orig. $11.99)
- The Drop Francesca Croissant Pouch Bag, $39.90
Shop Boho Fashion on Amazon
- Harhay V-Neck Lace Trim Tank Top, $23.99
- Btfbm Floral Print High-Low Skirt, $28.99
- The Drop Ameena Ruffle Cropped Sweater Tank, $29.90
- Milumia Floral V-Neck Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $33.99
- Dokotoo V-Neck Long-Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress, $34.98 (orig. $39.99)
- 206 Collective Soler Flat Sandal, $38.10
- Amazon Essentials Espadrille Sandal Wedge, $33.60
- The Drop Melanie Baguette Bag, $39.90
- Sojos Small Round Polarized Sunglasses, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Furtalk Straw Sun Hat, $19.54 (orig. $25.99)
Shop Sporty Fashion on Amazon
- Mippo Tie-Back Tank Top, $14.43 (orig. $29.99)
- Baleaf Biker Shorts with Pockets, $20.99
- Champion Cropped Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $45.06 (orig. $55)
- Core 10 Spectrum High-Waist 7/8 Crop Legging, $42.70
- Adidas Match Tennis Skirt, $55
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $40.51 (orig. $70)
- Giway Rubber Slide Sandals, $19.99
- Adidas Originals Relaxed Fit Adjustable Strapback Cap, $19.82 (orig. $26)
- The Hat Depot Cotton Bucket Hat, $11.99
- Puma Evercat Cambridge Tote, $18.05 (orig. $20)
If simple silhouettes and classic pieces are your thing, check out the casual fashion section. It's stocked with a breezy linen T-shirt, a pair of wide-leg jeans, and vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers. One of the other top-rated pieces from the section is this pair of Levi's mid-length shorts. They come in a light denim wash with silver hardware and cuffs on the bottom.
“These are hands down the most comfortable shorts I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “They fit perfectly and the length is great (not too long and definitely not too short). I can wear them all day, and they don’t start to get loose or saggy in the butt.”
Buy It! Levi's Mid-Length Denim Shorts, $29.99; amazon.com
For those of you who like to dress with the trends and purchase standout pieces, the cool fashion section is the one for you. You'll find a pair of customer-loved faux-leather shorts, super affordable gold-plated hoop earrings, and a patterned slip dress that one shopper calls "subtly sexy without showing too much." It's made from 100 percent polyester and has adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can customize the fit.
Buy It! Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress, $29.90; amazon.com
In the boho fashion category, you'll see flowy dresses, a cropped tank top made from sweater material, and a pair of round, polarized sunglasses with a wire frame. If you want to fully commit to a boho style moment, consider this printed tiered dress with three-quarter sleeves and a lace-up detail on the front. It comes in eight different-colored floral patterns.
“This is one of my favorite dresses in the world,” one shopper shared. “It is so flowy and comfortable. The cut is very flattering.”
Buy It! Milumia Floral V-Neck Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $33.99; amazon.com
And for the athleisure fans, the sporty fashion section is where you'll find cropped leggings, best-selling Adidas sneakers, and a breathable tank top that you can wear for more than just workouts. The high-neck, racerback tank has two panels on the back that tie on the bottom to create a slim cutout. You can wear the top with leggings or shorts to the gym, and then dress it up with a pair of jeans or denim shorts for the rest of the day.
Buy It! Mippo Tie-Back Tank Top, $14.43 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Regardless of your style, you'll be able to find summer-ready clothes, shoes, and accessories on Amazon that will blend seamlessly into your wardrobe.
