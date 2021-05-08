Shop

Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each

Shop casual, cool, boho, and sporty clothes, shoes, and accessories
By Eden Lichterman
May 08, 2021 09:30 AM
Amazon's fashion section is filled with endless pages of clothes, shoes, and accessories for everything from casual days at home to formal events. Since it can feel overwhelming to sort through all those options, Amazon broke up its wide selection of products into four summer style categories: casual, cool, boho, and sporty.

Whether you're looking for an everyday tee, a trendy slip dress, a patterned skirt, or even a pair of sneakers, you'll find it in one of those storefronts. Below, we rounded up the 10 best summer clothing, shoe, and accessory options for each of the style categories.

Shop Casual Fashion on Amazon

Shop Cool Fashion on Amazon

Shop Boho Fashion on Amazon

Shop Sporty Fashion on Amazon

If simple silhouettes and classic pieces are your thing, check out the casual fashion section. It's stocked with a breezy linen T-shirt, a pair of wide-leg jeans, and vintage-inspired Reebok sneakers. One of the other top-rated pieces from the section is this pair of Levi's mid-length shorts. They come in a light denim wash with silver hardware and cuffs on the bottom.

“These are hands down the most comfortable shorts I’ve ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “They fit perfectly and the length is great (not too long and definitely not too short). I can wear them all day, and they don’t start to get loose or saggy in the butt.”

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Mid-Length Denim Shorts, $29.99; amazon.com

For those of you who like to dress with the trends and purchase standout pieces, the cool fashion section is the one for you. You'll find a pair of customer-loved faux-leather shorts, super affordable gold-plated hoop earrings, and a patterned slip dress that one shopper calls "subtly sexy without showing too much." It's made from 100 percent polyester and has adjustable spaghetti straps, so you can customize the fit.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Georgette Slip Dress, $29.90; amazon.com

In the boho fashion category, you'll see flowy dresses, a cropped tank top made from sweater material, and a pair of round, polarized sunglasses with a wire frame. If you want to fully commit to a boho style moment, consider this printed tiered dress with three-quarter sleeves and a lace-up detail on the front. It comes in eight different-colored floral patterns.

“This is one of my favorite dresses in the world,” one shopper shared. “It is so flowy and comfortable. The cut is very flattering.”

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Floral V-Neck Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $33.99; amazon.com

And for the athleisure fans, the sporty fashion section is where you'll find cropped leggings, best-selling Adidas sneakers, and a breathable tank top that you can wear for more than just workouts. The high-neck, racerback tank has two panels on the back that tie on the bottom to create a slim cutout. You can wear the top with leggings or shorts to the gym, and then dress it up with a pair of jeans or denim shorts for the rest of the day.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Mippo Tie-Back Tank Top, $14.43 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Regardless of your style, you'll be able to find summer-ready clothes, shoes, and accessories on Amazon that will blend seamlessly into your wardrobe.

