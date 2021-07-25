Shop

Amazon Has Over 6,000 Summer Dresses Under $30, but Shoppers Love These 10 the Most

Shop swing dresses, printed midis, and flowy maxis with thousands of five-star ratings
By Eden Lichterman
July 25, 2021 06:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
  • Wild Meadow Knit Tank Swing Dress
    $18.36
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Relipop Short-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress
    $24.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Shein Tie-Shoulder Polka-Dot Flared Cami Dress
    $25.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Laishen Tie-Front Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress with Pockets
    $25.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Qearal Sleeveless Floral Mini Dress with Pockets
    $26.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Standard Sleeveless Woven Shift Dress
    $27.30
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress
    $28.40
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Daily Ritual Standard-Fit Cozy Knit Rib Tiered Tank Dress
    $29.90
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • MakeMeChic Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Side Slits
    $29.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
    $29.99
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

If you could use a few new dresses this summer but don't want to spend a ton of money, Amazon is the place to go. The site has more than 6,000 trendy dresses for under $30, and we found 10 customer-loved options that are worth checking out. 

From simple swing dresses and fit-and-flare minis to printed midi dresses and flowing maxis, Amazon has every type of dress you could imagine, and at bargain prices to boot. Whether you're looking for a wedding guest dress or an easy one-and-done outfit, there's something for you here. Keep scrolling to browse 10 under-$30 summer dresses with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. 

Shop Amazon Summer Dresses Under $30

With a well-fitting wrap dress in your closet, you'll be ready for any event or occasion thrown your way this summer. More than 13,600 Amazon shoppers recommend the Relipop short-sleeve wrap dress, which comes in 19 colors and patterns. It's made from a blend of polyester and cotton with a V neckline, a fabric tie around the waist, and a ruffled hem.

"This dress is so cute," one reviewer wrote. "It's not too short to the point you would be constantly cautious about the length, which is great. The dress has two sets of strings to tie together, which gives a secure feel. Also, because there are those strings, it's easier to fit to anybody by tying as tight or loose as you want. Could be worn as a cute summer dress or even to a dinner!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Relipop Short-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress, $24.99; amazon.com

For a casual everyday look, check out this Daily Ritual sleeveless tiered midi dress. It's made from a super soft and stretchy mix of polyester, viscose, and elastane in a ribbed knit fabric, with a seam around the waist and another one near the bottom of the skirt. You can choose from six neutral colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. 

"This dress is very comfortable — nice to wear around the house or run out to the grocery store," a shopper shared. "You can even take a nap in it, get up, and still look presentable."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Standard-Fit Cozy Knit Rib Tiered Tank Dress, $29.90; amazon.com

If tight-fitting dresses are more your thing, you'll be happy to know that you can get this best-selling sleeveless ruched bodycon for under $30. Made from polyester and cotton, the mini dress is soft and breathable. It has a high neckline, ruching around the front, and a tulip-style hem. Plus, it's available in 37 different solid colors. 

"I'm not normally a 'dress' girl, but I needed a few dresses for a trip coming up," one person said. "This dress is so worth the money. It really flatters your curves, and has lots of stretch! I'm loving it, and this will probably be my go-to dress from now on!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress, $29.99; amazon.com

Take it from the thousands of Amazon shoppers who gave these dresses glowing five-star reviews — you don't have to dish out loads of money to get high-quality, fashionable, and flattering dresses. Check out more top-rated Amazon dresses for under $30, here

