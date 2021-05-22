Amazon Just Named the Biggest Summer Fashion Trends, and We Found 30 Incredible Deals Under $50
After a year and a half of wearing sweatpants and staying home, the months ahead are all about making bold fashion statements as you step back out into the world. Luckily, Amazon just dropped its list of the biggest summer 2021 fashion trends, and it's full of incredible clothing, shoe, and accessory deals.
From neutral hues and textures to bold colors, tropical prints, and retro-inspired accessories, Amazon's summer fashion trends section has something for every style and occasion. Keep scrolling through to check out the 30 best clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from the summer trends edit, all for under $50.
Shop Summer Clothing on Sale
- LouKeith Racerback Tank Top Blouse, $14.99 (orig. $25.99)
- PrinStory V-Neck Printed T-Shirt, $16.13 (orig. $29.99)
- PrinStory Cold-Shoulder Printed Tunic Top, $21.83 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Free People Kasee Muscle Tee, $35.34 (orig. $58)
- YesNo Spaghetti Strap Floral Print Maxi Summer Dress, $19.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Ecowish Tie-Front Spaghetti Strap Button-Down Midi Dress, $31.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ecowish Spaghetti Strap Lace Mini Dress, $34.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Acelitt Drawstring Elastic Waist Shorts, $16.99 (orig. $21.98)
- Lienridy Wrap Skirt Swimsuit Cover-Up, $18.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Ekouaer Keyhole Cut-Out One-Piece Swimsuit, $19.96 (orig. $27.99)
Shop Summer Shoes on Sale
- SandalUp Tie-Up Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, $22.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Lucky Brand Bylee Flat Sandal, $23.30 (orig. $49)
- Shoe Land Open-Toe Ankle Strap Platform Wedge Sandals, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Dream Pairs Slip-On Studded Flat Sandals, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $34.99)
- Troadlop Non-Slip Athletic Sneakers, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Jessica Simpson Ezira Slide Sandal, $38.89 (orig. $79)
- Crocs Classic Clog, $44.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Toms Alpargata Rope Loafer, $47.96 (orig. $59.95)
- Circus by Sam Edelman Iggy Slide Sandal, $48.30 with coupon (orig. $69)
- Dr. Scholl's Shoes Essential Sneaker, $49.97 (orig. $80)
Shop Summer Accessories on Sale
- Fonyve Satin Head Scarf, $10.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Mosanana Square Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $11.89 (orig. $17.99)
- Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $11.95 (orig. $15.95)
- Dreubea Faux-Leather Tote Bag, $12.59 (orig. $30.99)
- Sojos Polarized Square Sunglasses, $13.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Sojos Small Round Polarized Sunglasses, $13.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Sorvino Aviator Sunglasses, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $18.99)
- Sg Sugu Lightweight Medium Dome Crossbody Bag, $20.95 (orig. $45)
- Furtalk Straw Sun Hat, $21.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Anne Klein Shoulder Bag, $28.56 (orig. $68)
In the clothing section, you'll find everything from a super discounted Free People muscle tee to a printed maxi dress with nearly 6,000 five-star reviews. But the one piece you can't go without is this flowy racerback tank top. It has a flattering high neckline with thin straps and a curved hem that you can either show off or tuck in. The versatile top is made from a blend of cotton and spandex, and it comes in 36 colors and patterns.
“The shirts are the perfect length and the cut is so flattering,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “But my favorite part is they are so soft and flowy with a little weight to them, making them feel like better quality shirts than the price I paid suggests. These will be my go-to tops this summer.”
Buy It! LouKeith Racerback Tank Top Blouse, $14.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
For shoes, we're drawn to both neutral sneakers that go with everything and bright sandals that will make any outfit pop. Amazon shoppers especially adore these leopard-print sandals with an ankle tie. The straps are made from a soft, suede-like material, and the shoes have non-slip rubber soles to prevent you from falling. You can wear these with jean shorts and a solid tee for a casual day with friends and transition them to night with a simple dress.
“These are great,” a shopper wrote. “I’ve worn them for about a year. They are incredibly comfortable, the next best thing to being barefoot. They look cool with anything. You can’t go wrong at this price.”
Buy It! SandalUp Tie-Up Ankle Strap Flat Sandals, $22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Finishing off with accessories, this summer is all about retro sunglasses, printed satin scarves, and statement handbags. One deal that's too good to pass up is this faux-leather crossbody bag with over 10,000 perfect ratings for 53 percent off. It comes in 19 colors, each with an adjustable shoulder strap, two exterior pockets, and a zippered top closure. Plus, it has tassel details on the front for extra flair.
“This purse is the perfect size,” a reviewer said. “There is room to carry everything you need for traveling, and it's small enough for an evening out. It's cute, and I've received so many compliments.”
Buy It! Sg Sugu Lightweight Medium Dome Crossbody Bag, $20.95 (orig. $45); amazon.com
It's already starting to feel like summer, so you might as well treat yourself to a few new pieces while these deals are live. Shop Amazon's entire summer 2021 fashion trends edit here.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Just Named the Biggest Summer Fashion Trends, and We Found 30 Incredible Deals Under $50
- This $30 Activewear Set Is So Good, Amazon Shoppers Are Buying It in Multiple Colors
- All of This Stylish Furniture Secretly Doubles as Storage — and Everything Is Under $150, Too
- Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Exercise Sliders Are the Perfect Dupe for a Popular Fitness Brand