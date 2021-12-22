This Free Amazon Fashion Hack Helps You Recreate Your Dream Outfits in Minutes
If you've ever tried to recreate an outfit from one of your favorite influencers or celebrities, you know how hard it can be to find similar styles at affordable prices. That's why Amazon created StyleSnap — a free virtual feature that analyzes outfit photos and quickly finds similar shoppable pieces directly from Amazon.
You can either choose one of the photos that's already on the StyleSnap page or upload your own. Take this casual winter outfit that's on the site, for example. In a matter of seconds, the Amazon fashion tool found similar pink puffer jackets, black jeans, and white sneakers, which you can filter based on shipping speed, price, and size. It even identified the gray upholstered bed frame in the background and found similar options.
To put the virtual feature to the test, I uploaded the fifth photo in this carousel from fashion influencer Arielle Charnas' Instagram page to StyleSnap. The tool immediately got to work and started sourcing similar sweaters, jeans, shoes, and bags.
For the olive-colored sweater, StyleSnap found a $35 knit top that could arrive as quickly as tomorrow with an Amazon Prime membership. It has drop shoulders, an oversized shape, and ribbing around the cuffs, neckline, and hemline.
Buy It! Metyou Oversized Crew Neck Pullover Sweater, $34.99; amazon.com
For the straight-leg denim, a pair of Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans came up first. The mid-rise jeans come in 10 washes, and you can either wear them with the ankles rolled up or unrolled. According to one shopper, they have "just enough stretch to be comfortable, but do not stretch out."
Buy It! Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans, $59.50; amazon.com
StyleSnap also found dupes for the fleece-lined clogs and handbag in the background of the photo. While technically slippers, the customer-loved Dearfoams Fireside Faux-Shearling Scuff Slippers are great at-home shoes to pair with the outfit, and the Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel finishes off the look in style.
Buy It! Dearfoams Fireside Faux-Shearling Scuff Slippers, $49.95 (orig. $75); amazon.com
Buy It! Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel, $16.50; amazon.com
Instead of spending hours scouring the internet for celeb style dupes, turn to Amazon's StyleSnap feature instead, and you'll have an entire affordable and trendy outfit in your cart within minutes.