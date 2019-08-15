Amazon Launched a New Under-$100 Fashion Line in May — and It’s Already All Over Instagram

Image zoom

Amazon is proving to be more than the go-to spot for Instant Pots and Echo devices. More of your favorite fashion influencers are stocking their closets with pieces from the retailer than ever before, and if you’re curious about what they’re wearing, we have the answer.

Amazon’s new line, Staples by The Drop, is already all over Instagram, despite launching in May. The collection, which offers versatile basics from $18 to $100, features tons pieces you’ll live in — tank tops, leggings, t-shirt dresses, and jeans — plus inexpensive versions of trendy items you’re seeing all over your feed like silky slip skirts and bike shorts. It’s basically the best new way to save on clothes you’ll wear non-stop while making excellent use of your Prime membership.

In just the past few months, fashion influencers like Sierra Furtado, Paola Alberdi of Blank Itinerary, Patricia Bright, Charlotte Groeneveld of The Fashion Guitar, Ellenor Kim of Spread Fashion, and most recently, Charlotte Bridgeman of Winston and Willow (who’s launching a line with The Drop this month) have all been spotted wearing pieces from the affordable line.

And unlike The Drop’s signature limited-edition, influencer-designed collections, which come with short shopping windows (most are only available to shop for around 30 hours), Staples by The Drop isn’t going away anytime soon.

Fans of the fashion blogging world will likely recognize several pieces — including popular jeans and leggings — that many of the influencers pair with their own lines.

The assortment also includes shoes and accessories — like this faux-croc Preston belt bag — because no one wants to drop a ton of cash on trendy pieces they may only wear for a few seasons.

And since everything is designed to be mixed and matched with items you already own (or the latest drop), it’s basically a capsule wardrobe that’s already been built for you. No wonder fans call it “so damn chic” and “outfit goals.” Shop the entire under-$100 assortment via Amazon’s “The Drop” store — or just keep an eye on your feed. You’re bound to see it there if you haven’t already.