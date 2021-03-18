These Trendy Spring Dresses Are Available on Amazon for the Next 30 Hours Only

If you haven't started shopping for spring, this is your sign that it's time to take the plunge. Amazon just launched its latest influencer collaboration for in-house label The Drop, and the limited-edition capsule collection is full of trendy spring dresses.
Kellie Brown of the inclusive style blog and community And I Get Dressed designed this collection for transitional spring weather, and it includes everything from cardigans to wide-leg pants to printed dresses in fashion-forward silhouettes. Like all of The Drop collections, you have just 30 hours to purchase these pieces before they disappear for good.
"The collection is inspired by a mix of fond memories and iconic movies that always swirl around in my head," Brown said in a press release. "It is fashion from the 1970s, my mom's effortless style, and a mashup of backyard barbeques in cinema-like scenes. It's things I want to wear and have not seen in my size, and pieces that are easy."
Many of the dresses in the collection fit seamlessly into Amazon's list of the biggest spring fashion trends with their retro prints, tailored styles, and voluminous silhouettes. They're all available in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to 3X, and start at just $50.
The Sleeveless Floral Print Front-Zip Collared Dress has both a bold sage green and white floral print and a structured neckline with a zipper up the front for adjustable coverage. It's the kind of dress you can wear during the day with sneakers and a light jacket and easily dress up at night with heels and a statement bag.
Buy It! Sleeveless Floral Print Front-Zip Collared Dress, $49.90; amazon.com
Another standout piece from the collection, the Long-Sleeved Ruched-Front Shirt Dress is the casual tailored dress your wardrobe needs this spring. It comes in light blue and has flattering ruching up the front. As soon as you add a pair of shoes, you'll look instantly put together.
Buy It! Long-Sleeved Ruched-Front Shirt Dress, $54.90; amazon.com
For a more casual house-dress vibe, check out the Sleeveless Check Tie-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress. The mid-calf-length dress has a green and white checkered print, two tiers sewn into the fabric, a straight-across neckline, and tie straps. Its billowing silhouette is right on trend for spring, and it's loose enough that it'll be comfortable to wear both around the house and out and about.
Buy It! Sleeveless Check Tie-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress, $59.90; amazon.com
Before the opportunity to shop The Drop's latest collection expires tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET, add your favorite items to your cart and check out. We have a feeling you'll be wearing these trendy pieces on repeat all spring and summer long.
