Amazon Dropped Its List of the Biggest Spring Fashion Trends, and We Found Deals on Tons of Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories

The brands include Daily Ritual, Levi’s, Steve Madden, Fossil, and more
By Eden Lichterman
March 12, 2021 11:00 PM
After months of cold weather and hibernation, it's finally starting to feel like spring. That means it's time to trade in your sweats and parkas for breezy dresses and lightweight jackets. To guide your wardrobe refresh, Amazon rounded up the biggest spring 2021 fashion trends, and we found tons of fashion-forward clothing, shoes, and accessories on sale. 

From utility-inspired looks to frilly details to bold prints, Amazon's spring trend predictions have something for everyone. Keep scrolling to check out all 30 clothing, shoe, and accessory deals from the spring trends edit. 

Shop Spring Clothing on Sale

Shop Spring Shoes on Sale

Shop Spring Accessories on Sale

In the clothing section, you'll find everything from a printed ruffle-neck sleeveless blouse to a top-rated $26 jumpsuit to a quilted jacket. We're especially fans of this short-sleeve printed wrap dress with ruffled sleeves. It hits on both the retro prints and frilly details trends, and it's the perfect lightweight dress to have in your closet this spring and summer. 

"I love, love, love this dress," one reviewer wrote. "The fit is incredibly flattering, and the pattern and design are so pretty. I love that it's lightweight and moves nicely, but also that it's lined, so [it's] great quality. [It's a] perfect summer dress." 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Ecowish Short-Sleeve V-Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress, $28.97 (orig. $35.57); amazon.com

For shoes, we're seeing tons of light-colored sneakers and slide-on sandals on trend for spring. These classic white Puma sneakers are on sale for $55, and these snakeskin-printed Vionic slip-on sneakers are 46 percent off. If you're looking for comfortable-yet-stylish sandals, check out these Sanuk double-strap slides. They have a yoga mat-inspired footbed covered in faux leather with two fabric straps across the top.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sanuk Gora Gora Slip-On Sandal, $38.58 (orig. $50); amazon.com 

Finishing off with accessories, we included leather handbags, satin scarves, polarized sunglasses, and even a Nine West watch. But the best deal on the list is a four-piece handbag set, which comes with a tote, a satchel, a wristlet, and a wallet, all for $34. Each piece is made from durable synthetic leather with a polyester lining and gold hardware. 

"These purses are the best," one shopper said. "They totally look and feel like high-end bags, but they are only a tiny fraction of the price. Their price is so good, you can easily buy sets for every season. I just adore these bags, and I can't wait to show them off!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! YTL Wallet, Tote, Wristlet, and Satchel 4-Piece Set, $33.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com 

Before spring officially kicks into full gear, treat yourself to a few new pieces off our list of trendy seasonal options. These sale prices won't last forever, so be sure to take advantage of the discounts now. 

