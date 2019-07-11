Amazon’s One-Day Sneaker Sale Features Comfy Reebok and Puma Kicks for Just $20

Image zoom

Now is officially the best time to upgrade your sneaker collection thanks to Amazon’s one-day classic shoe sale.

Ahead of the retailer’s massive Prime Day shopping event, which officially kicks off on Monday, July 15, Amazon just launched a ton of lead-up sneaker deals on comfortable kicks for men and women from Reebok, Puma, and K-Swiss. With discounts up to 50 percent off, you can score iconic designs from the brands — like Reebok’s “Princess” sneaker and Puma’s recognizable formstrip sneaker — starting at just $20.

The one-day sale is only available for Prime members, but anyone can get in on the savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial. And since each shoe is Prime-eligible, you’ll also score complimentary two-day shipping on your order. Sign up now and you’ll be ready to shop every markdown during the retailer’s massive 48-hour sale next week, which will include discounts across all of its departments from kitchen items and electronics to fashion and beauty finds.

Whether you’re in need of a new pair of kicks or want to get your hands on these celeb-loved shoes (Meghan Markle has been spotted wearing these Reebok sneakers currently marked down to just $33), you’ll have to move fast! The shoe sale ends at midnight tonight, though we’re predicting that several styles will sell out before then, so you better add them to your cart while you can.

Shop the complete sale through Amazon’s sneaker sale page, or browse the best early Prime Day deals on Reebok, Puma, and K-Swiss sneakers right here.

Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker

Buy It! Reebok Women’s Princess Sneaker, $27 (orig. $39.85); amazon.com

Reebok Women’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker

Buy It! Reebok Women’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker, $33 (orig. $59.95); amazon.com

Puma Men’s Smash V2 Sneaker

Buy It! Puma Men’s Smash V2 Sneaker, $32 (orig. $55); amazon.com

K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN Iconic Fashion Sneaker

Buy It! K-Swiss Women’s Classic VN Iconic Fashion Sneaker, $37 (orig. $52.28); amazon.com

PUMA Men’s Turin Sneaker

Buy It! PUMA Men’s Turin Sneaker, $34 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Reebok Pyro

Buy It! Reebok Pyro, $56 (orig. $80); amazon.com

Puma Men’s Court Star Sneaker

Buy It! Puma Men’s Court Star Sneaker, $36 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Reebok Men’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker

Buy It! Reebok Men’s Classic Renaissance Sneaker, $38 (orig. $60); amazon.com