Attention, Skechers Fans! There Are 60+ Pairs on Sale on Amazon Right Now

Amazon’s Big Style sale is officially here, and with it comes tons of impressive deals on comfortable summer shoes.

Dozens of discounts on Skechers sandals for women, men, and kids are live right now. The retailer didn’t disclose how long these markdowns will last, but for now, shoppers can snag some of the brand’s most popular shoes for up to 59 percent off.

Shop Amazon’s Deals on Skechers Sandals:

The assortment includes all kinds of shoes, like casual flip-flops, dressier wedges, and slides that are easy to get on and off. Several shoes, like the brand’s On-the-Go Brilliancy sport sandal, have even earned an impressive number of five-star reviews.

Every sandal is designed to be comfortable enough to wear straight out of the box — no breaking in required. And with various supportive features, like the Desert Kiss sandal’s memory foam footbed and the Sunrise sandal’s shock-absorbing cushioning, they’ll likely become your new favorite shoes.

Skechers fans can also score savings on the brand’s comfortable sneakers, walking shoes, and other casual styles featured in its Amazon store. These deals are just some of the many new offers available through the Big Style Sale, which includes over 100,000 markdowns on clothing, footwear, luggage, and much more.

Check out the complete assortment of deals through Amazon’s Big Style Sale (including discounted men’s and kids Skechers), or shop our curated selection below. These markdowns won’t last long and may even sell out before the sale ends, so go ahead and get your favorites before they’re gone.

Buy It! Skechers Women’s Desert Kiss Sandal, $20.25 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Skechers Women’s On-the-Go Brilliancy Sport Sandal, $31.46 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Buy It! Skechers On-the-Go Leopard Sport Sandal, $31.86 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Buy It! Skechers Women’s Flip Flop, $22.05 (orig. $35); amazon.com

Buy It! Skechers On-the-Go Sunrise Sandal, $30.31 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com