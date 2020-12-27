Amazon Shoppers Say They’ve Found the ‘Most Comfortable and Warmest Pajamas Ever’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With freezing temperatures and winter storms on the horizon, cozy nights at home are likely frequenting your agenda. If you’re sick of wearing old sweats and t-shirts, you may want to elevate your loungewear collection with a new cozy matching pajama set, like this PajamaGram option.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers say the pajamas are the perfect thing to wear around the house in the winter because they are super warm, comfortable, and stylish. Customers love them so much, one of them said they wish they “could live in them.”

Made from a super soft fleece material, the sweatshirt top has a cowl neck neckline and a spacious front pocket to warm up your hands. The matching bottoms have an elastic drawstring waistband, so you can easily adjust them to find a comfortable fit, and soft rib-knit cuffs. While many shoppers say they love to wear the set together for a coordinated outfit, they also say the cute pieces look just as good with other items from their closets.

It makes sense that the adorable pajamas have earned themselves a near-perfect rating. Many reviewers say they love them so much, they’ve bought multiple sets for themselves and others. “These are the most comfortable and warmest pajamas ever! I love them so much I bought a pair for each of my sisters,” said one.

“I LOVE these pajamas,” raved another. “During the fall/winter months I am perpetually cold when I sleep, but these pajamas are nice and warm, and lack the obnoxious and loud pattern most fleece pajamas have. I like the jogger style though, as regular pajama pants have a tendency to ride up at the bottoms under covers. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for friends.”

The popular pajamas are machine-washable, and they come in five prints that won’t fade over time. At $65 a set, they are slightly more expensive than other options on the market, but according to the hundreds of shoppers who gave them a five-star review, they are well worth the price.

