Amazon Shoppers Compare These ‘Super Comfy’ $17 Joggers to Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet

Amazon shoppers have a well-known obsession with the brand Leggings Depot. Between its colorful high-waisted leggings and best-selling joggers, customers can't seem to get enough of Leggings Depot's signature ultra-soft fabrics and flattering fits — so it only makes sense that a new version of its classic jogger sweatpants has taken Amazon by storm.
Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger Sweatpants have racked up over 30,000 five-star reviews because of their super soft feel, comfortable fit, and dozens of color and pattern options to choose from. Just like the original fit, these redesigned sweats, the Activeflex Slim-Fit style, feature the same tapered leg and cuffed hems, plus roomy pockets. But with the new design, Leggings Depot has swapped the drawstring waistband for a more athletic-looking flat waistband style. What's more, the new sweats come with a hidden pocket at the back to keep your phone protected and out of sight.
The new Activeflex style is available in 13 colors, from classic black to a fun space-dyed heather gray print, and sizes up to 3X. Just be sure to select a color that starts with "Activeflex" from the dropdown menu to order the right pair.
Amazon reviewers attest to the comfortable joggers' luxe fabric that they say feels far more expensive than their $17 price. "Imagine microfiber, how it's light and has a smooth texture, and then imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby!" one reviewer wrote. "VERY comparable to suede. Super super comfy."
"These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned," another shopper raved. "They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months."
Over 30,000 five-star Amazon reviews have spoken: Your search for the perfect sweatpants stops here.
Buy It! Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger Sweatpants, $9.99–$16.99; amazon.com
