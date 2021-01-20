Amazon Shoppers Compare These ‘Super Comfy’ $17 Joggers to Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet

Leggings Depot Activewear Jogger Sweatpants have racked up over 30,000 five-star reviews because of their super soft feel, comfortable fit, and dozens of color and pattern options to choose from. Just like the original fit, these redesigned sweats, the Activeflex Slim-Fit style, feature the same tapered leg and cuffed hems, plus roomy pockets. But with the new design, Leggings Depot has swapped the drawstring waistband for a more athletic-looking flat waistband style. What's more, the new sweats come with a hidden pocket at the back to keep your phone protected and out of sight.