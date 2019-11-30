Amazon Shoppers Claim This Best-Selling Dress Is ‘the Softest Thing I’ve Ever Had on My Body’ — and It’s Only $17

Image zoom Getty

Today is no typical Friday. As you should be aware by now, today is Black Friday. Aside from insanely good deals on pricey electronics and celebrity-loved brands, a lot of items that were already affordable are now more affordable.

Take Amazon’s number-one best-seller in the Women’s Casual Dresses category, for example. Shoppers already loved the long-sleeved look prior to the markdown (it’s racked up nearly 4,000 perfect five-star reviews), so imagine how much you’ll love it now that there’s a coupon attached to it.

Several colors of Dearcase’s Long-Sleeve Casual T-Shirt Dress are currently 10 percent off — and included in that lower price are all of the options you’ll get with the dress’s versatility.

For starters, you can easily layer the stretchy dress with a vest, scarf, or jacket depending on the occasion and the weather. The form-fitting sleeves mean there won’t be too much bulk underneath whatever you put on top, but the cut is flattering enough that the dress can be worn alone as well. You can also create casual or fancy looks: Wear the dress with sneakers or boots and delicate jewelry to watch football at a bar, or do heels and eye-catching accessories for a friend’s birthday dinner.

Customers love the asymmetrical hemline and loose fit, but what they love most is how damn soft the material is. Made of 95 percent rayon and five percent spandex, the fabric is “the softest thing I’ve ever had on my body,” according to one content customer.

Another happy shopper wrote, “I ordered a size small, it fits perfect. The colors are gorgeous and the material is soft. I would recommend this product and will be purchasing more in different colors.”

With “comfortable” being the most popular adjective in the reviews section, it’s no wonder this dress has climbed up the Amazon ranks into the number-one best-selling spot. And because it comes in so many colors and patterns, shoppers who love their initial purchases are coming back for more.

“Everyone loved this. Might have to get a few more,” one reviewer said.

Another (emphatically) commented, “This dress is AMAZING AND I’M ORDERING 3 MORE! I was skeptical about the dress order because I just had a baby 10 weeks ago and I have been trying to lose my baby weight. My dress arrived the next day, FITS PERFECTLY, and is so very soft! I ACTUALLY FELT CONFIDENT AND PROUD OF MY NEW CURVES AND BODY!”

You can opt for a solid (there are neutrals like gray, beige, and brown, plus brighter hues of light blue and purple-gray) or go a little bolder with funky patterns, animal prints, or feminine florals. With 36 options, both round- and V-necklines available, and sizes from XS to XXXL, you’re bound to find the perfect addition to your wardrobe.