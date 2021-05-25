Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This Three-Pack of Sports Bras, and It’s Secretly Up to 72% Off
Whether you're working out, lounging at home, or running errands, if you wear a bra, it's important to have ample support to prevent back pain and other potential issues. If it's time to replace your old worn-out sports bras, we've got you covered with an incredible deal you won't want to pass up.
This three-pack of medium-support sports bras is on sale for as much as 72 percent off for a limited time. They're available in a wide range of sizes (S–XXXL) and can be ordered in a variety of color combos — but thanks to this discount, some options are already selling out.
The supportive sports bras are made with super soft fabric and are wire-free, providing maximum comfort for almost any activity. Plus, they're backed by more than 14,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, some of whom claim they are "worth every dime."
"These sports bras are without a doubt the most comfortable sports bras I've ever worn! They fit so perfectly and I feel confident in them," says one five-star reviewer. "The only negative thing about them is the fact there were only three in an order. As soon as I get paid on Friday I'm buying more of them for sure. Definitely worth the money."
Each bra has removable padding that allows you to customize how much coverage you have. If you're doing chores around the house and want to feel like you're wearing nothing at all, then we recommend removing the padding, but if you're heading to a workout class, it's best to keep the padding in place to minimize bounce. Several reviewers say to remove the pads before washing, or to place the bras in mesh bags to ensure the pads don't fold or lose their shape.
A high-quality sports bra is hard to come by, let alone a three-pack for less than $25. Grab this set of Akamc sports bras for up to 72 percent off at Amazon while you still can — according to thousands of reviewers, you won't regret it.
