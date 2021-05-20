These Flattering Amazon Leggings with 37,500 Five-Star Ratings Are Going for as Little as $11 Today
If your favorite leggings have seen better days, you're in luck! There are several impressive deals happening today, and they're all a part of the first-ever PEOPLE Shopping Event.
Shoppers are obsessed with Satina's leggings collection, which includes high-waisted styles in full- and capri- lengths as well as flared leggings. Several are best-selling leggings in their category, and they've all earned thousands of five-star ratings from owners who rave about their affordable price point, comfortable feel, and flattering look. And for just one day, you can get 25 percent off by entering our exclusive Amazon promo code, 25PEOPLESHOP, during checkout.
Satina Leggings Amazon Deals:
- Full-Length Super Soft Leggings, $11.24 with code 25PEOPLESHOP (orig. $14.99)
- Full-Length Super Soft Leggings with Pockets, $11.99 with code 25PEOPLESHOP (orig. $21.99)
- Full-Length Flare Palazzo Pants Leggings, $14.99 with code 25PEOPLESHOP (orig. $24.99)
- 1-Inch Waistband Ultra Soft Leggings, $10.49 with code 25PEOPLESHOP (orig. $19.99)
- Compression Super Soft Fleece-Lined Leggings, $11.99 with code 25PEOPLESHOP (orig. $15.99)
Shoppers can snag the most popular pair, the Satina full-length super soft leggings, for as little as $11 with the one-day promo code. The style is Amazon’s best-seller in plus-size leggings, and its second best-selling pair overall — plus, they’ve earned over 37,000 five-star ratings. The incredibly basic and versatile bottoms have received an astonishing number of praise-filled reviews for their soft and now-famous “peachskin” Spandex fabric. They come in 20 colors, and shoppers can get them in three versions: full-length, capri-length, and full-length with pockets.
Another highly reviewed style, the wide-leg flared leggings, are marked down to just $15 with the exclusive code. The stretchy and soft pants come in three colors and 13 prints, including leopard, tropical palms, stripes, and florals. They feature the same soft peachskin fabric that made the brand’s leggings take off on Amazon. And thanks to their palazzo-like shape, they tend to look a little less sporty, making them perfect for styling with summer-ready tanks, cute blouses, basic T-shirts, and more. It’s no wonder they’ve been spotted all over TikTok and racked up 9,300 five-star ratings.
Every style from Satina’s leggings collection is 25 percent off in honor of PEOPLE’s Shopping Event. There are dozens of other deals to shop across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, but just like this 24-hour coupon, you’ll only have one day to score these lower prices. Get your sale shopping started below or check out the complete array of exclusive fashion sales that are happening today.
