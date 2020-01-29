Basically Every Celeb in Hollywood Owns These Sunglasses — and They’re Currently on Sale

While trends come and go, this iconic accessory isn’t going away anytime soon thanks in part to its massive following.

Both Hollywood A-listers and Amazon shoppers love Ray-Ban’s wildly popular Wayfarer sunglasses. The classic sunnies come in two versions — the Original and New Wayfarers — both of which are celeb favorites with more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

Reese Witherspoon, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, Karlie Kloss, David Beckham, and Ansel Elgort are just a few of the famous faces that own a pair. Both editions come in a slew of colors, widths, and finishes, and several are currently marked down right now — select hues start at just $100.

You’ll no doubt recognize the original style, which has been around since 1952. The more recent design features a nearly identical look, but with a smaller frame and softer shape. The original also has a more striking, sharper shape and angled lense.

Both are unisex and incredibly versatile, and they hold up for decades. They’re so beloved that most owners in Amazon’s review sections own more than one pair. Fans call them “a timeless American classic for which there is no substitute,” “freaking awesome,” and “the best sunglasses ever.”

“You can’t go wrong with Original Wayfarers,” one reviewer wrote. “I wear them every day and I’ll probably be buried in them!”

“I own four pairs of Wayfarers,” another reviewer wrote. “[They] are a classic — and they’re something that you can pass down to your kids.”

“These exceeded my expectations — they are heavy and solid, and obviously built to endure,” a third chimed in.

And compared to other shades on the market, these are simply unmatched, according to owners. “I have been wearing these for years,” a reviewer wrote. “They are excellent in all respects. The quality of the lenses is unsurpassed. I have other sunglasses, but the Wayfarers block more light, never scratch, and are very comfortable!”

The brand’s other celeb-loved styles, like its classic Clubmaster and Aviator sunglasses, that are a hit with Amazon shoppers (they, too, have racked up more than 1,000 five-star reviews apiece) are also currently marked down in select colors exclusively through the site.

Fellow Ray-Ban wearers Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner may also be shopping the sale (who knows!), so you better snag your favorite before the most popular ones sell out — or before prices go back up.

