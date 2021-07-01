Amazon Just Launched These Summer Fashion Essentials, and They're Already Raking in Five-Star Ratings
The season of sundresses, shorts, and breezy tops has officially arrived, and it's time to transition your closet for the warm weather ahead. Luckily, Amazon recently released tons of summer fashion essentials, and shoppers are already giving the new pieces five-star ratings and reviews.
From ″super comfy and soft″ shorts and fashion-forward leggings to flowy floral tank tops and standout midi dresses, Amazon's private-label fashion brands have something for everyone. You can't beat the affordable prices on these trendy summer staples, so we recommend adding your favorites to your cart before they start to sell out. Keep scrolling to check out the 10 best summer fashion essentials on Amazon, all for under $45.
Shop New Summer Fashion Essentials on Amazon
- Daily Ritual Pull-on Supersoft Terry Shorts, $25 (orig. $27.40)
- Goodthreads Heritage Fleece Bermuda Short, $29.10
- Core 10 by Reebok Woven Colorblocked Workout Shorts, $29.90
- Core 10 by Reebok High-Rise Contrast Stitch Leggings, $44.90
- Core 10 by Reebok Strappy Printed Light Support Sports Bra, $24.90
- Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Half-Sleeve Square-Neck T-Shirt, $18.50
- Goodthreads Fluid Twill Button-Front Cami, $20.90
- Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Romper, $28.40
- Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress, $28.40
- Goodthreads Fluid Twill Button-Front Fit-and-Flare Dress, $34.90
If staying comfortable is your top priority in the summertime, these Daily Ritual pull-on shorts are a must-buy. Made from a soft and stretchy blend of rayon and spandex, they have a high elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, exposed seams down the front, and side pockets. You can choose from eight colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL.
"These shorts are super comfy and soft," one reviewer wrote. "The material is lightweight and feels amazing on the skin. The elastic waistband doesn't dig in at all, and they fit true to size. The leg openings are not too slim or too wide, just perfect."
Buy It! Daily Ritual Pull-on Supersoft Terry Shorts, $25 (orig. $27.40); amazon.com
Another summer staple, this Goodthreads button-front flowy tank top comes in 13 colors and patterns, including everything from solid black and bright yellow to red florals and animal prints. It has a V-neckline in both the front and the back, functional buttons down the front, and adjustable spaghetti straps.
"I really love this shirt," a shopper said. "It has become one of my new favorite things to wear! The material is really soft, flowy, and lightweight. The pattern is super cute, and the shirt can easily be dressed up or dressed down. It buttons all of the way down, which is not only super cute, but gives you the ability to customize how it looks."
Buy It! Goodthreads Fluid Twill Button-Front Cami, $20.90; amazon.com
Finally, no wardrobe is complete without a versatile dress that you can easily style for multiple occasions. The Amazon Essentials sleeveless tiered midi dress comes in seven colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. It has thick straps, an elastic waistband, side pockets, and a sewn-in tier toward the bottom of the skirt. You can dress it down with sneakers and a denim jacket or dress it up with heeled sandals and statement jewelry.
"Super cute and easy-to-wear summer dress," a reviewer said. "It has pockets! It's bra friendly! It's comfortable, flattering, and washing-machine safe. I have two and might buy more."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress, $28.40; amazon.com
