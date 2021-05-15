Amazon Just Put Tons of Summer Fashion Staples on Sale — and Prices Start at $15

These moisture-wicking yoga shorts with a wide waistband are a must-have for summer. You can wear them with a sports bra or a workout top to hit the gym, a long T-shirt for a casual everyday look, or a cropped tank top and an oversized blazer for a dressier occasion. And the best part is that they have a hidden pocket in the waistband.

“Ever have a favorite pair of shorts you go to whenever possible and feel bad when they are in the laundry and you have to wear something else?” one reviewer began. “This is that pair for me. Great fit, great coverage. Can wear all day long with ease, but also work out at the gym or do yoga with perfect comfort.”

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Full-Coverage Yoga Short, $15.20 (orig. $16); amazon.com