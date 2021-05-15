Amazon Just Put Tons of Summer Fashion Staples on Sale — and Prices Start at $15
Regardless of your style, the foundation of any wardrobe is a collection of high-quality and versatile basics that you can mix and match with statement pieces. If you haven't stocked up on summer staples yet, you're in luck — Amazon just launched a clothing sale, and the deals start at $15.
From bike shorts and leggings to button-down shirts and breezy dresses, the Amazon summer clothes sale has a wide range of items to choose from. Below, you'll find six of the best pieces of clothing on sale at Amazon this weekend.
Shop Amazon Summer Staples on Sale
- Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Full-Coverage Yoga Short, $15.20 (orig. $16)
- Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging, $15.20 (orig. $16)
- Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Full-Length Active Legging, $17 (orig. $18.90)
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Oxford Shirt, $18 (orig. $20.90)
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Romper, $18.10 (orig. $23.14)
- Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress, $23 (orig. $26.90)
Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Full-Coverage Yoga Short
These moisture-wicking yoga shorts with a wide waistband are a must-have for summer. You can wear them with a sports bra or a workout top to hit the gym, a long T-shirt for a casual everyday look, or a cropped tank top and an oversized blazer for a dressier occasion. And the best part is that they have a hidden pocket in the waistband.
“Ever have a favorite pair of shorts you go to whenever possible and feel bad when they are in the laundry and you have to wear something else?” one reviewer began. “This is that pair for me. Great fit, great coverage. Can wear all day long with ease, but also work out at the gym or do yoga with perfect comfort.”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Studio Sculpt Full-Coverage Yoga Short, $15.20 (orig. $16); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging
If you prefer more coverage, check out these capri leggings. They come in 16 colors and patterns, as well as sizes XS through XXL. They’re super stretchy and moisture-wicking, so you’ll stay cool and dry even on the hottest days. As one five-star reviewer wrote, “These are the most amazing yoga pants I have ever bought, and I am very picky. The fabric feels fantastic, they stay up during intense exercise, and they hug every curve just perfectly.”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Capri Active Legging, $15.20 (orig. $16); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Full-Length Active Legging
Rounding out the comfy pants sale, these full-length leggings have over 1,100 five-star ratings. The soft and stretchy leggings are available in 10 colors and patterns in sizes XS through XXL. They have a 27-inch inseam and a flattering wide waistband that covers the lower stomach area.
“These are so soft and comfortable even after several washes,” a reviewer shared. “They are well made and squat-proof. I liked them so much, I went and bought a few more pairs.”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Performance Mid-Rise Full-Length Active Legging, $17 (orig. $18.90); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Oxford Shirt
No wardrobe is complete without a classic button-down collared shirt. This Amazon Essentials one is on sale for $18, and it comes in three patterns and two solid colors. It’s made from 100 percent cotton and has a chest pocket on the left side. One reviewer called it a “perfect shirt,” adding that “the material is really nice and holds its shape.”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Oxford Shirt, $18 (orig. $20.90); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Romper
If you’re not in the mood to wear a dress, a romper is the easiest one-and-done summer outfit. This linen and cotton one has a V-neckline, an adjustable drawstring waist, side pockets, and a zipper up the back. It comes in eight summery colors and patterns, and in sizes zero through 20.
“This romper was perfect to wear on a hot, casual day,” one shopper wrote. “The linen feels comfortable and lightweight. The waist is cinched with an elastic band, which makes it more flattering. Overall, this is a great find!”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Romper, $18.10 (orig. $23.14); amazon.com
Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress
And for the days when a dress feels right, this relaxed fit linen one is a solid choice. Similar to the romper, it has a V-neckline, an adjustable drawstring waist, side pockets, and a zipper up the back. You can choose from 10 colors and patterns.
“Perfect summer dress [that’s] especially comfortable when it’s really hot outside because the fabric is light,” a reviewer said. “I wore it to an outside dinner in the sweltering heat and was more comfortable than anything else I could have worn. It’s easy to style up or down.”
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Relaxed Fit Linen Dress, $23 (orig. $26.90); amazon.com
