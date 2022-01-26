Amazon Just Launched a Major Clothing Sale, and We Found the 10 Cutest Winter Fashion Deals for Under $35

A classic crewneck sweater is a must during the wintertime, and the Goodthreads Cotton Crewneck Sweater is on sale for $32. It comes in 14 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. You can wear the knit top casually with jeans and sneakers, or dress it up with a slip skirt, tights, and heeled boots. And on the days when it's especially cold out, you could layer a long-sleeve turtleneck tee underneath for extra warmth.