Amazon Just Launched a Major Clothing Sale, and We Found the 10 Cutest Winter Fashion Deals for Under $35
If you've found yourself getting bored with your closet this season, it's time to give your wardrobe a refresh. Luckily, Amazon is running a sale on tons of top-rated clothing from its in-house brands, and we found 10 under-$35 pieces that are worth shopping.
The sale includes sweaters, jackets, and joggers with hundreds of five-star ratings for up to 20 percent off. As long as you're an Amazon Prime member (or signed up for a free 30-day trial), you can have these pieces at your doorstep in just two days.
Below, you'll find all the cute and affordable clothes you need to update your winter wardrobe:
- Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve V-Neck Tunic Sweater, $17.50 (orig. $21.90)
- Amazon Essentials Polar-Fleece Jogger Pant, $17.50 (orig. $21.90)
- Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan, $18.20 (orig. $22.90)
- Amazon Essentials Polar-Fleece Relaxed-Fit Popover, $19.10 (orig. $23.90)
- Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $27.90 (orig. $34.90)
- Goodthreads Cotton Half-Cardigan Stitch Crewneck Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Goodthreads Cropped Ribbed Funnel Neck Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Goodthreads Mid-Gauge Stretch Funnel-Neck Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $39.90)
- Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket, $33.50 (orig. $41.90)
- Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Turtleneck Sweater, $34.92 (orig. $44.90)
A classic crewneck sweater is a must during the wintertime, and the Goodthreads Cotton Crewneck Sweater is on sale for $32. It comes in 14 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. You can wear the knit top casually with jeans and sneakers, or dress it up with a slip skirt, tights, and heeled boots. And on the days when it's especially cold out, you could layer a long-sleeve turtleneck tee underneath for extra warmth.
"This sweater is warm, cozy, and not scratchy at all," one reviewer wrote. "I love the knit material. I got two more after trying the first one on."
Buy It! Goodthreads Cotton Half-Cardigan Stitch Crewneck Sweater, $31.90 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com
To layer over your new sweaters, consider the Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket that's going for $34. It's the best-selling quilted lightweight jacket on Amazon, and it has more than 6,600 five-star ratings. The synthetic down jacket has convenient zippered side pockets, and it comes with a drawstring carrying bag so you can easily pack the puffer. It's available in 19 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL.
"The fit is very flattering, and [the] jacket is very lightweight," a shopper said. "It's my go-to jacket on cool days. It's not warm enough for extreme temps but works well in 40+ [degrees]. [It] also comes with a bag, which I use a lot when traveling. Nice to be able to take a jacket with you that takes up minimal space."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket, $33.50 (orig. $41.90); amazon.com
And to keep your legs nice and toasty, grab a pair of Amazon Essentials Polar-Fleece Joggers for $18. The "blanket pants," as one reviewer called them, come in six colors and prints, including neutrals, bright shades, and a black and white geometric pattern. They have an elastic waistband with an adjustable drawstring, side pockets, and ribbed cuffs around the ankles.
"I may be getting ahead of myself, but these pants are my new favorite thing," a second reviewer said. "I default to them every night. I'm always cold, and these are so soft and cozy. I wish I could have them in every color and get rid of the rest of my pants. A girl can dream."
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Polar-Fleece Jogger Pant, $17.50 (orig. $21.90); amazon.com
At such incredible prices, these styles won't stay in stock for long, so be sure to shop your favorites from Amazon's clothing sale before it's too late.
