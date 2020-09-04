7 Comfy and Affordable Loungewear Styles You Can Only Find on Amazon

At this point in 2020, loungewear has not only become our go-to for working from home and chilling on the weekends. It’s become a way of life. Gone are the days of dressing up to leave the house; loungewear is now an acceptable choice for going just about anywhere. From celebrity-inspired tie-dye sweatshirts to matching knit sweat short sets, we can’t get our hands on enough of it.
If you’ve been wearing the same styles on repeat since March (no judgements), now is the time to give your cozy wardrobe a refresh — after all, fall is just a few weeks away. And what better way to do so than with cute and affordable pieces from Amazon’s private label brands?
To help get you started, we picked out seven stylish loungewear items that will be perfectly at home in any closet. Think trendy styles from The Drop, chic sweaters from Goodthreads, and staples from Amazon Essentials and Daily Ritual. The best part? They’re all under $45.
First things we’re scooping up: a ribbed cardigan from Goodthreads that starts at just $24, a $27 pair of cotton sweat shorts from Daily Ritual, and of course, a fashionable pair of relaxed-fit joggers from Amazon Essentials for only $21. With prices this good, we wouldn’t blame you if you scooped up multiple colors of each.
Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite loungewear pieces for fall from Amazon private label brands now.
