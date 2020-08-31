9 Cute, Comfy, and Affordable Fall Dresses You Can Only Buy on Amazon

Whether you’re counting down the days until you can break out your favorite boots, jackets, and sweaters or you’re desperately holding on to your swimsuits and sandals, one thing’s for certain: Fall is on its way. What may not be as easy to determine is what to wear while you wait for fall’s arrival. Chilly mornings and afternoon heat waves are par for the course when transitioning between seasons, and if there’s one item in our wardrobe that we turn to when the weather starts changing, it’s a cute and comfortable dress.