9 Cute, Comfy, and Affordable Fall Dresses You Can Only Buy on Amazon

Whether you’re counting down the days until you can break out your favorite boots, jackets, and sweaters or you’re desperately holding on to your swimsuits and sandals, one thing’s for certain: Fall is on its way. What may not be as easy to determine is what to wear while you wait for fall’s arrival. Chilly mornings and afternoon heat waves are par for the course when transitioning between seasons, and if there’s one item in our wardrobe that we turn to when the weather starts changing, it’s a cute and comfortable dress.
Luckily, Amazon labels like Daily Ritual , Goodthreads , and its very own Amazon Essentials line are chock full of comfy and stylish dresses that are perfect for wearing between seasons. Whether you’re looking for a minimal maxi dress or a trendy belted shirtdress , you’re sure to find something that’s easy to wear now and later when temperatures cool off.
With so many amazing styles to choose from, narrowing down favorites can be tough. To help, we’ve picked out nine dresses that are stylish, easy to dress up or down, and super comfortable. Not to mention, they’re all under $38, so you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank to replenish your fall wardrobe. From this $35 terry dress with puff sleeves from Daily Ritual to this flowy $26 maxi dress from Goodthreads , these nine styles are bound to become your new wardrobe staples.
Wear them now with sandals and espadrilles and later with boots and a cozy cardigan. No matter how you style them, you’re sure to wear them on repeat for months to come. Scroll down to shop nine cute and comfortable dresses from Amazon’s private-label brands now.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress, $18–$26; amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Midi Dress, $32.06–$37.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Racerback Maxi Dress, $27.30–$30; amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Georgette ¾ Sleeve Button-Front Dress, $25.98–$31.51; amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Tencel Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $19.31–$34; amazon.com
Buy It! Goodthreads Fluid Twill Tulip Sleeve Tie-Waist Dress, $25.38–$32.90; amazon.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress, $14.60–$26.50; amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Pima Cotton and Modal Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Dress, $13.95–$26; amazon.com
Buy It! Daily Ritual Supersoft Terry Puff-Sleeve Dress, $33.14–$34.50; amazon.com
