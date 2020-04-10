Naomi Campbell Clashes with Heidi Klum and ‘Making the Cut’ Judges: ‘How Am I Going to Fight All Three of You?’

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell may be friends on and off the runway, but that didn’t stop them from clashing on TV.

On Amazon’s new fashion reality competition show, Making the Cut, the tension (and drama!) escalated this week as the judges got even closer to crowning a winner. With half of the contestants already eliminated, judges Klum, Campbell, Joseph Altuzzara, and recent addition Chiara Ferragni fought for their favorites as the designers completed a Streetwear and an “Opposing Forces” challenge in Tokyo.

In this week’s back-to-back episodes, Campbell defends a contestant, even interrupting Klum while she’s delivering feedback to do so. Campbell confesses, “I’m not going to lie, I don’t want her to go.”

The designer in question missed the mark with both of her looks, however Campbell believes her fellow judges should give her “one last chance” — despite their concerns. “How am I going to argue and fight all three of you?” Campbell asks.

The new Prime Video series, which is hosted and produced by Klum and Tim Gunn, brings together designers from around the globe in search of the next big fashion brand. Gunn called it “the most realistic show” about the fashion industry, making the series a must-watch for fashion industry hopefuls (or anyone who loves reality television). It’s also the world’s first shoppable reality show. Fans can take home winning looks from each episode through Amazon’s new Making the Cut store.

Tune in to see all of the “Opposing Forces” (we’re looking at you, judges!) in this week’s episodes and to find out if your favorite designer makes the cut. Read on to see when and where you can stream new episodes (even if you’re not a Prime member!).

How do I watch Making the Cut?

Log into your Amazon account and then go to Amazon’s Prime Video section of the site to find the new series (Prime subscribers, make sure you’re logged into your account). From there, you can add the show to your watchlist, so new episodes are in one easy-to-find spot.

What if I’m not an Amazon Prime subscriber?

Non-members can gain access to the streaming platform by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll get instant access to the series plus a ton of other complimentary perks, like access to Prime Music and Prime Reading (which come with thousands of free songs and books), a discounted rate for Amazon Music Unlimited, special discounts at Whole Foods, and much more.

When are new episodes?

Amazon drops two new episodes of Making the Cut every Friday, with the grande finale set to premiere on Friday, April 24.

