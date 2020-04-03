Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum Call the Designers’ Work ‘Snoozy’ in This Week’s Episodes of Making the Cut

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are stirring the pot in this week’s newest Making the Cut episodes! Not only are designers forced to work together on a collection, but they are pushed to their limits when Gunn presents them with a near-impossible challenge.

In the third episode — available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video — contestants are paired up and must design three looks (two runway, one accessible) that cohesively bring together their brand aesthetics. After some tension between designers in the showroom, the duos sent their mini collections down the runway on the banks of the Seine river. Judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzzara, and Carine Roitfield returned to critique the designers collaborations.

After an “intensive exchange” with the judges, one contestant is crowned the winner, another cracks under the pressure and self-eliminates, and a third attempts to convince the panel they should stay — leaving us with the ultimate cliffhanger. The competition only continues to heat up in the fourth episode after Gunn and Klum feel like the designers haven’t been giving it their all.

“You and I picked these designers, we know how talented they are,” Gunn says. “These designers are so complacent. Who’s putting up a fight?”

“They’re a little bit snoozy,” Klum replies.

“They’re snoozy, I agree with you,” Gunn echoes. “We need to wake them up.”

In Gunn’s challenge, the remaining nine designers have seven hours to create one accessible look using only leftover fabric and supplies from the previous day’s challenge. That means no fabric shopping and no help from seamstresses. After a quick turnaround, the designers’ looks are modeled down the makeshift showroom runway, and the judges decide two contestants aren’t “making the cut.”

Find out who’s still on their way to owning the next big global fashion brand by streaming the latest episodes of Making the Cut, available now on Amazon Prime Video.

