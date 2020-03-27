Heidi and Tim Are Back! Making the Cut Is Finally Available to Stream on Prime Video Today

Image zoom Amazon Prime Video

Say bonjour to your new favorite show!

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and all 12 Making the Cut contestants kicked off the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s new fashion competition reality show in Paris — and it’s the perfect little escape for anyone social distancing at home right now. Judges Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzzara, and Carine Roitfield crowned one designer the winner, earning their très chic look a spot in Amazon’s massive marketplace and new Making the Cut store, which you can shop now.

Premiere Recap

The first and second episodes of the exciting new series are now available to stream on Prime Video. In the premiere, viewers see contestants create not one, but two designs — an “Accessible Look” and a “Runway Look” that represent their brand — to be sent down an Eiffel Tower-adjacent runway in Paris. Gunn advised them to ensure the first is “innovative, but wearable,” while the second must “push the boundaries.”

Unlike other fashion competitions, each designer was tasked with conceptualizing, but not sewing, the actual garment — an idea that freed up time for the contestants, but also led to major complications. Instead of sewing around-the-clock, all 12 Making the Cut hopefuls created a tech pack, a kit containing sketches, fabric, a pattern, and detailed instructions for a seamstress to work on overnight.

The always-inspiring Gunn served up tons of priceless soundbites while delivering praise and constructive criticism. The co-host turned cheerleader was undoubtedly the best part of the show, and even got teary eyed while mentoring the group and claiming the next global fashion brand was “no doubt” among the bunch.

Some contestants, like Esther, the self-described “Queen of Black,” were disappointed with the work of the seamstress, giving her just two hours to completely rework her designs before appearing in front of the judges. Despite the drama, the Berlin-based designer made it work and (spoiler!) won the challenge. Her winning look, a flowy, V-neck black dress, is now available to purchase on Amazon for just $65. With a stamp of approval from fashion legends like Campbell, Richie, Altuzarra, and Roitfeld, we’re sure this piece will sell out fast.

Other looks did not make the cut (another spoiler ahead!), like the two “size-fluid” dresses from designer Jasmine Chong. While the judges liked her brand concept, her designs failed to impress, making her the first to be eliminated from the series. Following her departure, Heidi warned the group that any number of designers could be sent home at any time.

Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, which is also available to watch right now, the designers were challenged to make their brand come to life with two looks worthy of Paris’ legendary haute couture shows.

Just like the premiere, the contestants had to prepare not one, but two designs — this time around, a haute couture-esque showstopper and a mass market iteration of that piece. “We want you to show off,” Klum told the designers. The winner’s look earned a spot in Amazon’s Making the Cut store as well as a feature in Carine Roitfeld’s CR Fashion Book.

The couturier hopefuls brought their best with sequins, fringe, and metallics galore. After each went down the runway at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs at the Louvre, the judges inspected each piece up close, and were blown away by the details of some — and appalled by others.

Upon learning there was no sewing — just pins — holding Martha’s two looks togethers (a brown, fringe-y gown and another fringe-y colorful frock), the judges made it clear they were not impressed. While Gunn was quick to come to her defense, citing self-doubt as the real problem, Campbell claimed her work was “disrespectful” to art of couture. She was the first (and only) one to be sent home this episode.

Esther, the winner of the previous challenge, received praise from the judges for her all-black sequin gown and peplum outfit. She was crowned the winner — again! Both her peplum vest and skinny pants are available to shop online, but that’s not all. Amazon’s fashion team was so impressed by Ji Won’s white mini dress, another garment that received rave reviews from the judges, that they decided to also make it available in the Making the Cut store.

Catch all of the drama that went down by streaming the premiere and second episodes, which are now available on Prime Video. And don’t worry, non-members! Read on to find out how you can easily access the show, too.

How do I watch Making the Cut?

Head to Amazon’s Prime Video section of the site to watch the new series (Prime subscribers, make sure that you are logged into your account). From there, go ahead and add it to your watchlist to make it even easier to watch new episodes.

What if I’m not an Amazon Prime subscriber?

Non-members can gain access to the streaming platform by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll get instant access to the series, plus a ton of other complimentary perks like access to Prime Music and Prime Reading (both comes with thousands of free songs and books), a discounted rate for Amazon Music Unlimited, special discounts at Whole Foods, and much more. You can always unsubscribe before your trial ends if it’s not for you.

When are new episodes?

Two new episodes will premiere every Friday (time TBA). The series will wrap up in April with an exciting finale that’s set to stream on Friday, April 24!

