Amazon Prime Now Offers a 'Personal Shopper' to Curate Your Closet for Just $4.99 a Month

Amazon already stocks your kitchen pantry (what’s better than a bulk paper towel delivery?). Now it’s time to bring that same convenience to your closet.

If you’re not already a Prime member, Amazon Fashion’s newest shopping platform might be the thing that finally convinces you to hit the subscribe button.

On Tuesday, Amazon launched Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe, a styling service available to all Prime members through the Amazon App.

For $4.99 a month, users can choose up to eight items at a time to be delivered for at-home try on. Once the box arrives, customers have a week to try-on and only pay for what they keep, sending back the rest via a free return process complete with a prepaid label and resealable box.

So how does it work? Take a quick style quiz to hone in on the pieces you’re looking for and your overall style aesthetic.

Then add your favorites to your cart! Shoppers will be able to purchase pieces from an extensive variety of brands from 7 for All Mankind, Levi’s, Rebecca Taylor, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Amazon Essentials, AG Adriano Goldschmid, Champion and more.

Intrigued? Get a jump-start on your fall wardrobe shopping and learn more about Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe right here!