Amazon Has 5 Member-Only Deals on Popular Tote Handbags Right Now — Starting at Just $35

With a new season just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to grab a new and roomy tote bag before the best ones sell out — and we know just the place to find one on sale.

Amazon Prime users have access to tons of limited-time member-only sales through the retailer’s Just for Prime store, which is a lesser-known perk of membership. And currently, subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) can shop a bunch of exclusive purse deals on tote handbags.

Shop Amazon’s Prime Member-Only Tote Deals:

Among the many member-only purse deals is a Travelpro bag that’s 22 percent off and large enough to house your laptop, a convertible style from Westbronco that doubles as crossbody and satchel, and a vegan leather bag from Bromen that comes with an adjustable (and colorful!) printed strap, allowing you to customize the look of your tote.

One of Amazon’s most popular handbags, included in the trio from Lovevook, is also in the exclusive sale. The $35.99 three-piece set has earned nearly 1,000 five-star reviews, comes in 18 color combinations (select hues are on sale), and includes a matching crossbody bag and clutch. Use all three separately or throw them in your tote to keep it organized — you’ll find plenty of ways and occasions to use them all.

Without a deal countdown featured on the listing, there’s no way to tell how long these markdowns will last, so put that Prime membership to good use and snag your favorite before the prices go back up — or worse, Amazon runs out of your favorite style or color, which tends to happen amid sales. Browse all of the Just for Prime deals on Amazon, or shop these marked-down handbags right here.

Westbronco Vegan Leather Shoulder Tote, $35.19 for members (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Lovevook Three-Piece Bag and Tote Set, $35.99 for members (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Bromen Vegan Leather Crossbody Tote, $39.59 for members (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Westbronco Laptop Tote Bag, $44.89 for members (orig. $49.88); amazon.com

Travelpro Women's Shoulder Laptop Travel Tote, $84.99 for members (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

