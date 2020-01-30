Amazon Is Having a Prime Member-Only Sale on 3 of Its Most Popular Handbags

Prime members, make room in your closet: Amazon just launched a slew of new fashion deals that are too good to pass up.

The retailer launched not one, but three member-exclusive deals on some of its most popular handbags, discounting styles as much as 76 percent off. The special savings are a part of Amazon’s Just for Prime shop, which includes even more sales and exclusive services for members. And just like its Today’s Deal section (also known as Amazon’s Goldbox), these markdowns won’t be around for long.

If you’re not a member but still want to save, you can hack your way in and get these Prime prices by signing up for a free 30-day trial. (FYI: Shoppers must be signed into a Prime account to view the featured sales on each product listing.)

The array of deals includes markdowns on a wildly popular three-piece purse set from Lovevook, which has earned hundreds of five-star reviews and comes in 17 colors. The $36 trio comes with a roomy zipper-top tote, a crossbody bag, and a clutch that doubles as a wallet. Shoppers love their versatile look and affordable price point.

“I was nervous about the price being so cheap, but it’s amazing!” one reviewer wrote. “I get compliments all the time.”

Buy It! Lovevook Women’s Handbag Three-Piece Set, $35.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com

Shoppers can also snag a deal on a convertible faux-leather backpack and tote bag from Cluci, a popular brand on Amazon. The discount is an impressive 71 percent off the pocket-packed bag that can be carried three ways and comes in 13 colors. With enough room for your laptop, devices, shoes, and more, it’s a handy piece for commuters or anyone who tends to carry a lot.

Buy It! Cluci Convertible Backpack Shoulder Tote Bag, $35.09 (orig. $120); amazon.com

And lastly, the biggest savings are on this satchel and shoulder bag that’s now 76 percent off for members only. With two straps attached, the style acts as a shoulder bag, satchel bag, or crossbody. It features a series of pockets and compartments, plus metal “feet” to keep it off the ground. Shoppers call it “practical and elegant,” and at just $36, it’s also a steal.

Buy It! Westbronco Women’s Shoulder Purse Tote, $35.89 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Like all of Amazon’s deals, these will likely expire soon. And since there’s no word on how long these sales will last, you better grab your favorite before the prices go back up.

