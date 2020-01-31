Amazon Just Launched Tons of Adidas Deals That Only Prime Members Can Shop

Whether you’re trying to emulate the athleisure style of celebs like Meghan Markle and Kendall Jenner or just want to add a few more comfy, gym-ready outfit to your closet, you’ll want to check out this major Adidas sale that’s exclusively for Prime members.

Amazon just slashed prices on tons of items from the celeb-loved brand, including women’s and men’s clothes, accessories, and shoes. With savings up to 49 percent off for Prime subscribers, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to something new.

A-listers like Meghan Markle, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Yara Shahidi, and Kim Kardashian have all been spotted wearing the popular brand while working out, running errands, hitting the airport, and more. And if you couldn’t get your hands on one of the sought-after pieces from Beyonce’s recent collab with adidas before it sold out, just think of this sale as your second chance to add some of that three stripe-style to your wardrobe.

And while a few items only apply the member-exclusive sale price to select colors and sizes, most products still offer savings on various colors and styles. (FYI, you must be signed into your Prime account to see the discounts reflected in the listing). In other words, Prime users are always going to get the best deal, as well as free, two-day shipping. But don’t fret — you can hack your way into the sale by signing up for a free 30-day trial.

Ready to save? Shop all of the retailer’s member-only deals through its Just for Prime page, or browse some of the best Adidas deals right here.

Buy It! Adidas Performance Men’s Samba Classic Soccer Shoe, $55.18 (orig. $68.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Women’s Tiro 19 Training Soccer Pants, $23.16 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Men’s Soccer Tiro 19 Training Pants, $27.98 (orig. $45); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Stadium II Backpack, $39.18 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Alliance II Sackpack, $14.38 (orig. $17.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Defender III Duffel Bag, $31.18 (orig. $38.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Condivo 18 Hoodie Pullover Jacket, $51.59 (orig. $59.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Condivo 18 Jacket, $39.98 (orig. $49.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Men’s Core18 Training Top, $23.98 (orig. $40); amazon.com