Sweater weather is officially here. Whether you're looking for something to layer over a T-shirt and jeans or a comfy top to wear with sweatpants, sweaters are the versatile cold-weather staple every closet needs stocked in multitudes. And Amazon just put a ton of them on sale for as little as $25 for the Prime Early Access Sale, which ends today, October 12.

Just like during July's Prime Day, Prime members have been scoring exclusive savings across virtually every department between yesterday and today. (If you're not yet a member, signing up for a free trial unlocks these discounts instantly, along with free, speedy shipping and a bunch of other perks.) And among the best fashion deals from Amazon's two-day sale? Sweaters — they're up to 40 percent off.

From cozy cardigans and warm pullovers to chic turtlenecks and oversized knits, must-have sweaters from Amazon come with "add to cart"-worthy discounts right now on best-selling and celebrity-inspired sweaters. They'll work for a variety of occasions, not to mention most anything in your closet, be it white sneakers and jeans to complete a casual look or fall boots and skirts for a night out.

It may still feel warm-ish where you are, but the weather will only continue to get cooler from here on out. Stock up on the below Amazon sweaters from the Prime Early Access Sale before these incredible deals end at midnight PT.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Sweaters

Before picking a new fall sweater, you'll first want to decide what your closet is lacking. Are you looking for an oversized knit to toss over sweatpants at home, or do you need a polished cardigan that you can leave on your office chair? You should also think about what types of sweaters you reach for in a pinch — cotton crew necks? Something with an open front? There are so many cute sweaters at Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that suit a variety of needs and style preferences.

For those looking for oversized knits, you can score this best-selling Amazon turtleneck for 42 percent off — and you can save an additional 5 percent using a coupon at checkout. With soft acrylic fabric, roomy batwing sleeves, and a loose (but not too loose) neckline, this chunky sweater will definitely be your go-to for cooler weather.

The popular sweater is machine-washable, fits up to size 22, and comes in 34 stylish colors for fall, including apricot, pink, blue, and forest green. Over 12,000 shoppers have given the Zesica Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater five stars, highlighting its "super soft" and "comfortable" fabric. Plus, it comes in 34 chic colors, so you'll certainly find a color that speaks to you.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Chunky Knitted Pullover Sweater, $35.99 with coupon code (orig. $51.99); amazon.com

Another chunky sweater that you can buy on sale at Amazon now is this oversized ribbed pullover by BTFBM. The pretty sweater is made of a cozy acrylic-polyester blend that stretches to move with you, and the wide neck design allows you to wear it off the shoulder — if you desire to show a little skin, that is.

And although it has a loose fit, the sweater is cuffed at the sleeves and hemmed at the bottom to create a flattering silhouette. Whether you're looking for classic hues like black and white or a statement shade like pink or blue, the BTFBM Oversized Ribbed Sweater comes in several gorgeous colors.

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM Oversized Ribbed Sweater, $31.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Meghan Markle has been spotted in striped sweaters on several occasions, and this on-sale one by Kirundo looks so similar to the striped Equipment sweater she wore with a J.Crew jacket to tour Morocco's Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in 2019. Made of a blend of nylon and viscose, the Kirundo sweater is a day-to-night sweater that can be dressed up or down.

It features a loose turtleneck, ribbed cuffs, and shoulder buttons for a fun and flirty look. Not only does the sweater boast over 3,000 five-star ratings, but it is also a best-seller in maternity sweaters. "The buttons on this work," one "excited" mom wrote in a review. "I can nurse in it."

Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Striped Turtleneck Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

A lightweight cardigan always comes in handy, especially if you work in a stereotypically cold building like an office, school, or hospital. And the Zesica Open Front Leopard Cardigan is a must-have for fall: Not only is this popular sweater a best-seller in its category, but it's also more than 50 percent off right now — an absolute steal.

In addition to its simple open-front design, the stylish cardigan has pockets to keep your hands warm and your essentials close by. Plus, bold leopard print has been one of Hollywood's go-to patterns for fall, with celebrities like Bella Hadid and Emma Roberts all wearing it recently. And although the classic print generally comes in strictly earth tones, you can get this leopard print sweater in 30 fun color schemes, including blue, green, and yellow.

If leopard isn't your style, consider another best-selling cardigan by Zesica that's on sale. Like the option above, this sweater is made from a cozy fabric blend and comes oversized to maximize comfort. And yes, it also has pockets. But this sweater comes in solid neutral colors that will go with everything, such as black, mustard, blush, and brown.

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open Front Leopard Cardigan, $25.49 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Open Front Knitted Cardigan, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

And those who can't get enough of turtlenecks will love wearing the Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck with black pants or a skirt this season. It comes in 37 trendy colors for fall, including army green, rose red, and royal blue. Plus, you can get it in sizes 4 through 22.

When you're wearing this sweater, you can leave the scarf at home: Its large draping turtleneck will take on the job of keeping your neck warm. The sweater also has batwing sleeves, which can be rolled up and pushed out of the way when you're eating or washing your hands. Shoppers really seem to love this style, with one even calling it "the most comfortable sweater" they've ever owned.

Amazon

Buy It! Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck, $28.69 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

If your closet is already stacked with turtlenecks and crew necks, consider trying something new, like this V-neck collar pullover sweater. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid have been wearing collared sweaters this fall, and this stylish staple is right on trend.

Featuring durable polyester fabric in a ribbed knit, the collared sweater makes a preppy style statement. It's lightweight enough to wear on warmer days, and you can roll up the sleeves thanks to the elastic cuffs. You can wear the versatile sweater with jeans on a regular day or a skirt to dress it up, and it can also make for a great layering piece over athleisure. Plus, you'll save more than you spend if you buy it right now.

Amazon

Buy It! BTFBM V-Neck Pullover Sweater, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

For a night out, choose something with eye-catching details — like the Sovoyontee Puff Sleeve Oversized Pullover, which shoppers are calling their "favorite sweater." With long balloon sleeves and a basket weave pattern, this sweater would look stunning paired with faux leather leggings or a midi skirt.

The chunky fit and soft knit fabric is cotton-based. "It's soft and comfortable," one five-star reviewer said. Plus, it's more than half-off right now, as it's going for just $34.

Amazon

Buy It! Sovoyontee Puff Sleeve Oversized Pullover, $33.58 with coupon (orig. $44.99); amazon.com

No matter what kind of sweater your closet needs, you can save big on it now atthePrime Early Access Sale, which ends today. Shop these hard-to-beat deals on comfy and cute sweaters before they sell out.

Amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Pullover Knit Jumper, $35.19 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Lace Crochet Crewneck Sweater, $36.09 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

