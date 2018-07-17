Just when we thought the Amazon Prime Day fashion sales couldn’t possibly get any better, they go ahead and drop even more major deals. For the first time, Amazon is featuring lightning deals from designer e-commerce retailer and fashion-girl favorite, Shopbop, during Prime Day! Let’s just say, with deals this good you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Starting at 6:00 p.m. EST you can steep discounts on celeb-loved styles such as Levi’s denim and Black Halo dresses – all for up to 30 percent off. The catch: you’ve got six hours – or until they sell out, whichever comes first – to score them at this price.

So get your credit cards ready and scroll down to start shopping because these deals are going – fast!

Buy It! Levi’s 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, $68.60 (orig. $98); amazon.com

Buy It! Black Halo Pabla Sheath Dress, $222.26 (orig. $345); amazon.com

Buy It! Levi’s 501 Shorts, $59.50 (orig. $98); amazon.com

Buy It! Mar Y Sol Mia Mini Clutch, $24.50 (orig. $35); amazon.com