Amazon Prime Day Is Full of Size-Inclusive Fashion Markdowns — Here’s What to Shop

For far too long, the fashion industry has failed to reflect the size diversity of real world women, catering only to a select few body types. In recent years, though, celebs like Ashley Graham and Lizzo have encouraged a shift toward brands embracing all shapes and sizes, in hopes of giving every woman the opportunity to express herself through her style.

Amazon’s fashion markdowns for Prime Day 2019 reflect this much-needed shift. The two-day-long deal has featured tons of cute, size-inclusive clothing options for some seriously amazing prices. Lucky for us, it’s still going on — Prime members have until midnight PT tonight to shop all the most fashionable deals. (But take note: In order to see the discount, you’ll need to select your size first.) Below, we’ve rounded up the cutest size-inclusive clothing available, with sizes spanning from XS to 5X. If you’re ready to shop but don’t have a Prime account, create yours or sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Symbidium Women’s Plus-Size Easy Fit Jean Legging

Forget everything you thought you knew about jeggings: These comfy, figure-hugging pants have the look of real denim minus the usual cardboard stiff feeling of new jeans. Available in dark and medium washes in sizes ranging from 0X to 5X, there are infinite ways to style each pair.

Buy It! Symbidium Women’s Plus-Size Easy Fit Jean Legging, $22.49 (orig. $29.99), amazon.com

Doublju Women’s Solid & Pattern Ruffle Detail T-Shirt

This ridiculously versatile tee could be dressed up or down in a pinch. Its ruffle accents add just enough flair to make it work for a night out, but it would also look great with a simple pair of high-waisted jeans (even the ones we mention above!). You can get it in sizes XS through 3X, and you’re sure to love at least one of its 10 colorways.

Buy It! Doublju Women’s Solid & Pattern Ruffle Detail T-Shirt, $14.24 (orig. $19.99), amazon.com

Kissmilk Front Split Cloak Sleeve Floral Pattern Coat

We’ll never pass up a chance to rave about a great cape jacket, and this floral embroidered style certainly makes the cut. Available in sizes 14 to 22, its breezy silhouette makes it the perfect layering piece for a summer night.

Buy It! Kissmilk Front Split Cloak Sleeve Floral Pattern Coat, $14.39 (orig. $17.99), amazon.com

Nuonita Women’s Round Neck Floral Print Dress with Pockets

Nuonita had us at pockets — we have no doubt that this floral sundress is as functional as it is fashionable. Each of its four marked-down colorways, including navy blue, wine red, and light pink, brings something different to the table, but the dress’s size range of 14 to 24 is wonderfully consistent across the board.

Buy It! Nuonita Women’s Round Neck Floral Print Dress with Pockets, $15.19–$15.99 (orig. $28.99), amazon.com

Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Cotton Tank Top

You can’t go wrong with a classic cotton tank, and this Lands’ End option is proof. Its shoulder-grazing cut is way more elegant than its now-$12.99 price tag may reflect. The top is currently in stock in 10 solid hues, like Hedge Green and the Pantone-esque Coral Fusion, in sizes 1 through 3X.

Buy It! Lands’ End Women’s Plus Size Cotton Tank Top, $12.99 (orig. $25.95), amazon.com