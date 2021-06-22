You Still Have Time to Buy These Trendy Kids' Sandals for Under $15 on Prime Day
As Amazon Prime Day winds down on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT, some of us should be pleased to know that this sales event isn't just for the eager plan-ahead type; there are rewards for the last-minute shoppers too. If you're a parent still scrambling to find summer sandals that will fit your kids for the pool, the beach, and the playground, there are still deals to be had. Exhibit A: There's a great price on one style of sandal that kids and adults have really been loving this season.
These Asverd double-buckle sandals are made with EVA, that soft and sturdy rubber-like plastic that makes sandals, slippers, and flip-flops super light and comfortable without slipping on wet floors. They also have arch support, which means kids won't start whining after spending hours in them. (Well, no, sorry, nothing will prevent kids from whining, but at least their feet won't be the reason.) What's more, they come in a variety of colors, to suit your unicorn-loving sprites and your tough monster truck fans alike.
We've been seeing double-buckle style EVA shoes everywhere lately, and that trend may lead you to assume they'll be more expensive than you're willing to spend on a pair of shoes that your kids will outgrow by next summer. But thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the Asverd sandals are available for less than $13 for Prime members (the price will appear when you select a size). If you don't already have a membership, consider this your reason to sign up for that free 30-day trial right now - and no doubt, you'll wind up picking up something for yourself while you're at it. In fact, you can do some Mommy-and-Me or Daddy-and-Me matching with these similar sandals from FunkyMonkey, which aren't on sale for Prime Day but are still around $16.
While looking at those sandals, we also found deals on Dody kids pillow-style slides, which are so delightful we had to include them here. During Prime Day, they're available for $10-12 (down from $15).
Note: Prices vary depending on size and style, so make sure you select the right one for your kiddo before adding to cart. These Prime deals on sandals are going super fast, though, so make like a kid at the pool when the lifeguard isn't looking - run!
