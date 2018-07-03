Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2018 - And the Deals You Can Already Shop!

Now is the time to put your Amazon Wish List to work!

Amazon is hosting its fourth annual Prime Day on Monday, July 16, which means the massive online retailer will offer lots (and lots and lots!) of amazing deals on home items, tech gadgets, music and more. The official start time is Monday, July 16th at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) and will last for 36 hours straight, with deals starting as often as every five minutes. Prime Day 2018 will feature 50 percent more deals than the previous year and more than one million deals globally. Whole Foods Market will also be joining in on the celebration with deals being offered in all U.S. stores nationwide.

You have to be a Prime member to enjoy the discounts, and if you’re not, now would be a good time to sign up to start your free 30-day trial. (Plus, if you don’t love it you can cancel your membership without spending a dime.)

Mark Lennihan/AP

Every day leading up to Prime Day, members will discover all kinds of exclusive offers and deals. Scroll down to check out some of the Prime Day deals that start today:

Prime Day Launches – members can now shop exclusive new items, content and special-edition products from hundreds of well-known and emerging brands

Save $100 on Echo Show

Save big on exclusive Amazon brands: 25% off furniture and décor from Rivet and Stone & Beam 20% off AmazonBasics items including home, travel, kitchen and more 30% off everyday essentials from Presto!, Mama Bear and Solimo, and more

Save up to 50% on Prime Video, popular movies and TV shows on digital, DVD and Blu-Ray

First-time Amazon Music Unlimited users can enjoy 4 months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99

Prime members can enjoy hundreds of hours of free gameplay with Twitch Prime and Amazon is giving away a free PC game every day through July 18

First time Kindle Unlimited users will have access to three months of unlimited reading for just $0.99. Plus, buy your first Kindle book and get a $10 Prime Day credit valid towards eBooks, print books and Audible

Eligible Prime members can get their first three months of Audible at more than 65% off for $4.95 a month

There will be plenty of more deals rolling out, including fashion and beauty deals, and — if you want to track them, you can download the Amazon App for alerts.

What Prime items are you buying in celebration of Amazon’s Prime Day? Sound off below and let us know!