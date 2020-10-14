Shop Face Masks and Hoodies from This Hilary Duff-Backed Brand at a Major Discount

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

There are so many epic deals happening for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including major markdowns on electronics and toys, just to name a few. There’s also one popular kids’ brand that’s stepping up its game and offering discounts on everything.

Cubcoats makes hoodies and face masks for kids that come in adorable animal prints and characters, and it’s loved by celebrities like Hilary Duff and Chris Pratt; Duff’s even an investor. Cubcoats was actually the best-selling kids’ brand during Amazon Prime Day 2019, according to a press release, so it makes sense that we are seeing massive deals from it this year too.

Right now, every single thing from Cubcoats is up to 50 percent off — but only for today, so be sure to grab your favorites while you still can. The Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 2-Pack has close to 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and shoppers claim to like the masks so much that they have ordered multiple sets.

“Finding a mask to fit my daughter comfortably has been a challenge,” writes one reviewer. “I love that these are made of a material that’s flexible to her face and not too clunky or cumbersome.”

Cubcoats even discounted its new Mask Buddies, which are face masks that turn into small plushies and can be worn as wristbands, meaning kids will always have their face mask handy. You can shop animals like unicorns and sharks for less than $10 right now.

Buy It! Cubcoats Kids Face Mask 2-Pack, $9.44 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

There are also the two-in-one hoodies, which will make great stocking stuffers this holiday season. They turn into soft plush toys and are excellent for traveling as well as for everyday wear. Parents can choose from Cubcoats’ own lovable characters like Bori the Bear and Tomo the Tiger, as well as familiar kid-loved characters like Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, Chewbacca, Hello Kitty, and more.

Amazon shoppers report that their kids love the hoodies just as much as the toy. “These coats are great quality and so fun!” writes a customer. “The doll is a great size for a kid to enjoy and perfect for a pillow too!”

Check out the entire Cubcoats collection on Amazon. If anything catches your eye, move quickly — these items may very well sell out before the end of the day.

Buy It! Cubcoats Kids Mask Buddies 3-Pack, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cubcoats Bori the Bear 2-in-1 Transforming Tee T-Shirt and Soft Plushie, from $10 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Buy It! Cubcoats Paw Patrol Toy Stuffed Plushie and 2-in-1 Zip-Up Kids Hoodie, $25 (orig. $50); amazon.com