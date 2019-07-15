Mario Badescu's Super Popular Rosewater Spray Is Only $5 Today, Plus More Amazing Beauty Deals

Image zoom

Prime Day is finally here, which means tons of products on Amazon are on major sale right now. While it may seem like a lot of kitchen appliances and smart home devices, there’s actually a lot of beauty goods on sale too, from luxury skincare like Erno Laszlo to customer favorite Mario Badescu products (a handful are 30 percent off). With so much on sale, the retail giant can be a little hard to navigate, so we’re here to help you discover the best deals Amazon Beauty has to offer.

We’re excited to see prices slashed on so many popular brands and products, including drugstore favorites like Covergirl and Cetaphil, Foreo’s well-known facial cleansing brush that even Chrissy Teigen loves, Revlon’s Hot Air Brush (which is one of Amazon’s best-selling beauty products), and Mario Badescu’s Rosewater Facial Spray for just $5. While Prime Day itself will be going on now through Tuesday, July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT, the deals themselves won’t last that long — a majority of these discounts are Lightning Deals or Deals of the Day, which means you have a limited time to shop.

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s New Makeup Line Is Finally Available for Pre-Order — Here’s How to Shop It!

Browse through some of our favorite picks below, and check out the entirety of the beauty deals here. We’ll be updating this list as deals go live, so keep refreshing this page just in case your favorite face wash or moisturizer goes on sale soon!

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Beauty Sale

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $36.71 at checkout (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush & Anti-Aging Face Massager, $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs and Rosewater, $5.25 at checkout (orig. $7); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Erno Laszlo Multi-Task Under Eye Serum Mask, $24.50 at checkout (orig. $35); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, Pack of 2, $14.47 at checkout (orig. $18.09); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! jane iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sally Hansen Air Brush Legs Fairest Glow, $5.62 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com